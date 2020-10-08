Australia Building Analytics Market Insights 2020 Size Rising Growth, Ongoing Trends, Demand and Future Estimation | Bueno, Buildingiq, Inc., Buildings alive, Cim enviro, CopperTree analytics, Delta Electronics, ENGIE Insight Services Inc., Envizi

Building Analytics is one of the most powerful tools that facilities use to make informed decisions to meet energy goals. The rise of emerging technologies such as smart buildings has made it very easy to collect, decrypt, store, and deliver crisp images of data.

The Australia building analytics market accounted to US$ 125.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 375.0 Mn by 2027.

The Australia building analytics market is heavily influenced by stringent building energy guidelines. As a result, various end-user such as commercial complexes, malls, offices, universities, manufacturing & production plants and residential buildings among others have adopted numerous building analytics-based solution & services for practical as well as efficient facility management.

The government of the country targets to escalate 40% energy productivity by 2030 through the execution of strategies included under the National Energy Productivity Plan. These strategies comprise of reduction in total energy use in buildings, improvement in the national construction code, as well as encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient equipment. Moreover, the rising adoption of various energy efficiency based solutions and service has further propelled the Australia building analytics market demand for the energy management based building analytics solutions.

Australia Building Analytics – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Australia Building Analytics by Deployment Type

Cloud Based

On premise

Australia Building Analytics by Component

Software

Service

Australia Building Analytics by Building Type

Manufacturing Facilities

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Public Places

Government Building

Australia Building Analytics by Application

Fault Detection & Monitoring Facilities

Energy Management

Security Management

Emergency Management

Parking Management

Operations Management

Network Management

Others

Company Profile

Bueno

Buildingiq, Inc.

Buildings alive

Cim enviro

CopperTree analytics

Delta Electronics

ENGIE Insight Services Inc.

Envizi

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc.

Schneider electric se

Skyfoundary

