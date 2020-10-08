Global and China Excavators Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Excavators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Excavators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An excavator is a construction vehicle used to dig or move large objects. It is made up of two parts: a driving base and a powerful boom arm with an attachment designed for digging. The operator sits inside a small cab attached to the base and controls the arm

Mini Excavator (below 6t)

Small Excavator (6.1-15t)

Medium-sized Excavator (15.1-30t)

Large-sized Excavator (above 30t)

General Purpose Excavator

Mining Excavator

Marine Excavator

Special Excavator

The key regions covered in the Excavators market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Caterpillar/Cat

Komatsu

Doosan (Bobcat)

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Sumitomo Construction Machinery

John Deere

CNH Industrial

Kubota

JCB

Yanmar

Liebherr

Hydrema

Link-Belt LBX

Takeuchi

Atlas

KATO

SANY Group

Zoomlion

Liugong Machinery

Sunward

Guangxi Yuchai Heavy Industry

XCMG

Shandong Rhinoceros Group

XGMA

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery (SDLG)

Shandong Construction Machinery

Shantui Construction Machinery

Guizhou Jonyang Kinetics

