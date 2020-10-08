Global and Japan Material Testing Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Material Testing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Material Testing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The growing demand for high-quality materials from the manufacturing industry is driving the material testing market, while wastage of materials and resources during the test process restrain its demand in the small-scale industry.

Power is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the material testing market. The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing investments in the wind energy sector by emerging economies. Material testing equipment is used in the power industry to conduct and analyze tensile, compressive, and shear tests to understand its mechanical property.

Segment by Type, the Material Testing Equipment market is segmented into

Universal Testing Machines

Servohydraulic Testing Machines

Hardness Test Equipment

Segment by Application, the Material Testing Equipment market is segmented into

Automotive

Construction

Educational Institutions

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Material Testing Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Material Testing Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Instron

Zwick Roell

Mts Systems

Shimadzu

Tinius Olsen

Ametek

Admet

Hegewald & Peschke

Applied Test Systems

Mitutoyo

Ta Instruments

Torontech

Qualitest International

Ets Intarlaken

Struers

