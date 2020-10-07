DevOps Platform Market Next Big Thing | Rackspace, XebiaLabs, VersionOne

The latest release from HTF MI highlights the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global DevOps Platform market. The study highlights influencing factors that are impacting or reinforcing market environment such as Government Policy, technological changes etc along with key market drivers. The research study forecast Revenue Opportunities and Sales Volume Area taken into consideration the primaries from industry experts and includes relevant data such as (revenue, market Size, growth rate, and product price) by important players such as Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible), Atlassian, Saltstack, CA Technologies, Rackspace, XebiaLabs, VersionOne, Cisco, CollabNet, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Spirent Communications plc, Vmware & DBmaestro.

Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc.

The DevOps Platform industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. Global manufactures are mainly distributed in USA. Vendors such as Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible) and Atlassian among others.

DevOps has fundamentally changed the way an IT organization works and how it gets things done. Since its inception in 2009, DevOps (coined as the ?new Cloud? by market) has been adopted at a rapid pace, evolving from a niche concept to an integral part of enterprise IT strategy. This fast pace in adoption was mainly due to the immediate value realization that DevOps helps business to build better-quality products and services quickly and with greater reliability.

Today, the DevOps trend not only goes beyond technology implementation and management but also focuses on a positive organizational change brought across its processes, cultural shift, and security and compliance aspects of the DevOps platform.

Over the next 5 years, the DevOps market looks very positive, with many sources forecasting double-digit growth and a higher adoption rate as larger enterprises begin to understand the benefits DevOps can bring in terms of cost reduction and agility.

In 2018, the global DevOps Platform market size was 2590 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7120 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global DevOps Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DevOps Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

Briefing about some major insights that are included in the study are Global DevOps Platform Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD), definitions, classifications, applications and industry overview; market policies and strategy; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Also it provides key players market position, including the product price, cost/profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc. Additionally, the report also covers special sections such as new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The growth of the market has been attributed to demand in application/end-users such as : IT, BFSI, Retail, Telecom, Education & Others

The growth of the market has been attributed to demand in Product/Types such as : , DevOps Ready, DevOps Enabled & DevOps Capable

Further more the research is geographically segmented as : United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Professional Key players: Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible), Atlassian, Saltstack, CA Technologies, Rackspace, XebiaLabs, VersionOne, Cisco, CollabNet, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Spirent Communications plc, Vmware & DBmaestro

