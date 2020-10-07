Imitation Whipped Cream Market Global Industry Analysis, By Manufacturers, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2030 | FMI Report

The global insect feed market is projected to reach US$ 2,204.7 Mn by the end of 2030. The market was valued at US$ 850 Mn in 2020. The market will exhibit a CAGR of ~10.0% between 2020 and 2030. Rising demand from fish farms has contributed to an increase in fishmeal and fish oil prices. Insect feed therefore serves as a viable protein-rich aqua feed alternative. This is identified as one of the chief factors driving the market.

Insect Feed Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Insect Feed Market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Insect Feed Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

INSECT FEED MARKET TAXONOMY

The global Insect Feed Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

Meal Worms

Fly Larvae

Silkworms

Cicadas

Other

Application

Aquaculture

Pig Nutrition

Poultry Nutrition

Dairy nutrition

Other

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Insect Feed Market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Multibox, Nextprotein, Enviroflight, AlltechCoppens, Protix, Innova Feed, Tiny Farms, Ynsect, Agriprotein, Enterra Feed Corporation, Hexafly, Entofood, and Other.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Insect Feed Market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Insect Feed Market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Insect Feed Market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Insect Feed Market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Insect Feed Market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the Insect Feed Market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the Insect Feed Market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the Insect Feed Market is analysed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the Insect Feed Market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Insect Feed Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the Insect Feed Market are analysed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the Insect Feed Market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the Insect Feed Market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the Insect Feed Market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Global Insect Feed Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Insect Feed Market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Insect Feed Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Product Type

Based on Product Type, the Insect Feed Market is classified into Meal Worms, Fly Larvae, Silkworms, Cicadas, and Other. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Product Type.

Chapter 08 – Global Insect Feed Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Application

Based on Application, the Insect Feed Market is classified into Aquaculture, Pig Nutrition, Poultry Nutrition, Dairy nutrition, and Others. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Application.

Chapter 09 – Global Insect Feed Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Insect Feed Market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 10 – North America Insect Feed Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Insect Feed Market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Insect Feed Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Insect Feed Market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Insect Feed Market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 12 – Europe Insect Feed Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Insect Feed Market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – South Asia Insect Feed Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of South Asia such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia Insect Feed Market.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Insect Feed Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Insect Feed Market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, Japan, China, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the APEJ region.

Chapter 15 – Oceania Insect Feed Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Insect Feed Market is expected to grow in major countries in the Middle East region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 16 – Middle East & Africa Insect Feed Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter contains information about the market growth of Insect Feed in Middle East region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 17 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Insect Feed Market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Insect Feed report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Insect Feed Market.

