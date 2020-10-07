Modular Furniture Industry – Riding on Policy and Consumer behavioral Changes

Latest research document on ‘Modular Furniture’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are USM Modular Furniture (Switzerland), IKEA (Netherlands), Steelcase (United States), West Elm (United States), Williams Sonoma (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), HNI Corporation (United States), Okamura (Japan), Martela (Finland) and Kimball International (United States)

What is Modular Furniture Market?

Modular furniture is used in home and commercial purposes. Corporates and large enterprises and are investing heavily in furnishing and interiors of office spaces to provide the employee with comfortable and productive environments. Thus, vendors are designing office furniture that offers better comfort and minimizes stress. Moreover, Modular furniture is also gaining popularity in the developing economies has projected the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (Tables, Sofas, Cabinets, Beds, Chairs, Others), Application (Household, Office Application, Other), Distribution Channel (Offline Store, Online Store), Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand for Premium and Luxury Furniture in Developed Countries

Increasing Application of Hardwood in Furniture

Growth Drivers:

The growing demand for multi-functional furniture. In emerging economies like India majority of Indian middle-class populations are living in small flats and homes, But in the present scenario, furniture occupies a majority of the space in the home. Space-saving furniture or multi-functional furniture is one of the options to solve these problems.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Green Furniture and Rising Online Retail

Developing Real Estate Industry

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Modular Furniture Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Modular Furniture market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Modular Furniture Market.

Chapter 3:Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Modular Furniture; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Modular Furniture Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Modular Furniture market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

