Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market to see huge growth by 2025 | FedEx, Expeditors, CEVA Logistics

Latest research document on ‘Air Cargo & Freight Logistics’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation (United States), Expeditors International (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (United States), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Bollore Group SDV (France), Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), Korean Airlines (South Korea), The Emirates Group (United Arab Emirates), Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (Hong Kong), Cargolux Airlines International S.A (Luxembourg), China Airlines Ltd (China) and Japan Airlines Co. (Japan).

Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/37558-global-air-cargo–freight-logistics-market

What is Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market?

Air transport is vital for manufactures trade, particularly trade in component which is major part of cross border trade. Freight transporting companies arrange transport facilities and take the full responsibility for consignments as per the terms agreed. Rising trade activities backed by favorable government initiatives is driving the Air cargo & Freight Logistic market. Nowadays customer seeks to improve their supply chains, hence freight transport companies are focusing towards customized value added services to increase the high margins. In recent year Air freight transport has seen significant rise and as IATA (International Air Transport Association) forecasts, Air cargo to carry to 62.5 Million tons in 2018 which is approximately 5% on the 59.9 Million tons in 2017.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Application (Food, Industrial Materials, Equipment, Other), Destination (Domestic, International), Service Type (Express, Regular)

Avail 10-25% Discount on various license type on immediate purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/37558-global-air-cargo–freight-logistics-market

Market Influencing Trends:

Stringent government rules and regulation

Buyers are increasingly looking forward for end to end supply chain solution for quick results

Growth Drivers:

Increased Globalization due to Rapid Growth of Some Developing Countries

Growing demand for pharmaceutical products, chemical and valuables

Just in time production of goods

Restraints that are major highlights:

Restriction imposed on foreign entry

Tariff or tax levied on the goods

Opportunities

Warehousing Services to integrate with the air e-commerce channel

Check Complete Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/37558-global-air-cargo–freight-logistics-market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Air Cargo & Freight Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Air Cargo & Freight Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Air Cargo & Freight Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Development Activities:

Key players in the market are focusing on expanding their services beyond boundaries and to achieve this, they are taking several measures. Recently, in November 2018, CEVA Logistics planned to start China-Europe trucking service to compete with airfreight. The company claims that truck services are cheaper than airfreight and faster than rail freight.

Buy full version of this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=37558

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218