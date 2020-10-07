Lathe Machines Market Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2026

The lathe machines market size is projected to be worth USD 40.22 billion by 2026, from USD 25.01 billion as in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026, and the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0%. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Lathe Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (CNC, Conventional), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026,” discusses the market and its trajectories in details. As per current lathe machines market trends, the automotive segment is leading in terms of application with 43.0% market share.

Increasing Adoption of Machinery and Equipment to Help Dominate Market in Asia Pacific

The lathe machines market is geographically categorized into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific dominated the market, on account of the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 trend. In 2018, Asia Pacific held a lathe machines market size of USD 12.64 billion. In addition, there is a rise in demand for machinery and equipment especially from developing nations such as China and India. The Chinese government is promoting industrialization by taking initiatives such as “Made in China 2025,” under which they are aiming at becoming the high-end producer of goods in terms of machinery and equipment. Such initiatives are expected to help the regional market continue its dominance in the forthcoming years as well.

Geographical Expansion of Companies will Prove Beneficial for Market Players

Lathe machines market manufacturers are emphasizing on expanding their geographical presence and increasing their product portfolio worldwide. This will help to cater to the needs of customers worldwide and generate huge lathe machines market revenue in the forecast duration. Furthermore, the development of 5-axis multitasks lathes, and other multitask lathes will further propel the lathe machines market growth in the years to come.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

