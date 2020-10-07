The Rosacea Treatment Market To Witness An Impulse Between 2026

Market Report Summary

Market – Rosacea Treatment Market

Market Value – US$ 733.9 Mn in 2026

Market CAGR Value – 6.1 % in 2026

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

For Full Information -> Click Here

Read Full Press Release Below

The FDA recently approved Oxymetazoline, employed in the rosacea-related persistent facial erythema in adults.

Soolantra (topical ivermectin) received the FDA approval recently, for the use in the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea.

The FDA’s approval for a topical cream RHOFADE (Oxymetazoline Hydrochloride) paved the way for the drug in the rosacea therapeutics, exclusively for persistent facial erythema in adults.

A tentative approval by the FDA has allowed the inclusion of Zenavod capsules (doxycycline) in rosacea therapeutics. These capsules are particularly used against pustules and papules, i.e. the specific inflammatory lesions associated with the condition in adults.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18793

Company Profiles

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Allergan plc

Pfizer Inc.

Nestlé Skin Health (Galderma S.A.)

Bayer AG

Mylan N.V.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Company

Others.

While these FDA approvals for rosacea therapeutics were registered in 2017, the decently growing rate of the introduction of new FDA-approved drugs is likely to provide a strong push to the revenue expansion of rosacea therapeutics landscape.

With an expanding rosacea patient pool, most prominently in Europe and North America, the revenue growth prospects for global rosacea therapeutics landscape appear to be on an impressive trajectory over the coming years. In a new intelligence report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global sales of rosacea therapeutics are likely to receive major benefits from the development of newer formulations of rosacea therapeutics, especially alpha agonists.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18793

A senior research analyst at PMR says, “The largest business opportunity is created by the increasing rosacea instances subsequently followed by inadequate definite curative therapeutics, insufficiently satisfactory as a first-line treatment. Rosacea therapeutics market players are targeting this opportunity leading to strategic new drug developments”.

In the consolidated competitive landscape of rosacea therapeutics market, four leading companies account for over 75% share of the total market value, including Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Bayer A.

PMR’s report on global rosacea therapeutics market provides deep-dive insights on the competitive landscape through thorough key company profiling and evaluation of their recent strategic developments.

“The available range of drugs in rosacea therapeutics necessarily play a palliative, short-term role in addressing the consequences of rosacea. However, the current treatment line still fails to provide a long-term therapy, let alone target the root cause of rosacea. The rosacea therapeutics space has been constantly witnessing R&D efforts with an objective to break through this ever-unmet need, which continues to be hampered by the lack of understanding of the disease itself,” explains the analyst, further adding, “There remains a huge gap between the existing rosacea therapeutics and market demand. The rate of treatment is also significantly low, prompting at the upcoming business opportunities for rosacea therapeutics market stakeholders”.

Off-label Pharmaceuticals Favor Sales Growth of Rosacea Therapeutics Landscape

Growing use of off-label drugs is providing a strong impetus to the revenue growth of rosacea therapeutics landscape, as some of them are highly popular for use in refractory cases, including botox, corticosteroids, and sulfacetamides. While the use of off-label drugs prevails for effectively treating rosacea, it is highly non-recommended and invalid according to the FDA and a few European Medicine Agencies. Persistent use off-label, non-recommended drugs continues to elevate the demand prospects for rosacea therapeutics.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18793

Key Insights Drawn from Global Rosacea Therapeutics Market Report

At an estimated year on year revenue growth of just-under 6%, the global demand for rosacea therapeutics is projected to account for the revenue of over US$ 2 billion in 2019.

Around 75% share of the total market revenue is held by alpha agonists and antimicrobials that are the most sought after drug classes employed in rosacea therapeutics worldwide.

Retinoids and tropicals are projected for a promising rate of adoption in coming years.

Retail sales, owing to wider penetration as a sales channel, make up for around 3/4 th of the global market value.

of the global market value. Although the report points to a higher year over year revenue growth for institutional sales of rosacea therapeutics, the escalating pace of healthcare privatization and expanding pharmaceutical retail sales remain the key driving forces for retail growth.

Mature markets in Europe and North America hold a collective share of more than 95% in the total market revenue. However, Europe remains the top ranking region, as indicated by the report.

Key manufacturers are currently targeting these two regions for strengthening their distribution networks and thereby achieving higher RoI.