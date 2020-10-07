Global and Japan Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global and Japan Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Commercial refrigeration equipments help in increasing shelf life of the products. Increasing number of hotels and restaurants globally is directly influencing the growth of food service equipment (commercial refrigeration) market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) QYR Global and Japan market.
The global Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market size is projected to reach US$ 70170 million by 2026, from US$ 22920 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) Scope and Market Size
Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market is segmented into
Ice machines
Refrigerated vending machines
Beverage dispensers
Glass Door Merchandisers (GDMs)
Commercial fridges/freezers
Blast freezers
Ice cream machines
Ice cream cabinets
Walk ins
Segment by Application, the Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market is segmented into
Hotels
Restaurants
Supermarkets
Convenince stores
Fast food joints
Educational institutes
Hospitals
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) Market Share Analysis
Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) business, the date to enter into the Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market, Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Ali Group
Meiko
Hobart
Manitowoc
Fujimak
Hoshizaki
Libbey
Duke Manufacturing
Dover Corporation
Electrolux Group
Tupperware
Vollrath
Middleby
Rational
