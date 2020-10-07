Automotive Coating Market By Products, Manufacturers, Applications and Forecast to 2027

ARC say’s Global Automotive Coating Market is projected to grow at noteworthy growing CAGR over the forecast period to 2027.

The utility segment is driven primarily by increasing global financial incentives and regulatory support. Currently used, the COVID-19 pandemic mainly affects the use of Automotive Coating. Many business operations in China, the US, Germany and South Korea are delayed. In view of the supply chain limitations and lack of site access due to COVID-19 epidemic companies are experiencing short-term operating difficulties. The distribution of COVID-19 due to the pandemic impact in China, Japan and India is expected to be strongly influenced by Asia-Pacific.

This study includes an in-depth business evaluation. This is done by detailed contextual analysis, historical data and verifiable market-size estimates. The predictions in the study were focused on existing research methodologies and assumptions. This research study serves as a repository for analysis and information for all market factors, not only regional market, technology, modes and applications but also for all aspects of the market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The main actors examined in the report are:

BASF SE, The Valspar Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems, and AkzoNobel among others.

Market Breakdown:

The global automotive coating market can be segmented based on product, technology, application, end-use industry, and region. Primer, electro coat, base coat and clear coat are the different products in the global automotive coating market. Clear coat was largest segment in automotive coatings market in 2014 and forms the last layer used on the vehicle surface. Clear coat is applied for the protection of basecoat from UV rays and extreme weather conditions. Water-based coating, solvent based coating, powder coating and UV coating are the different coating technologies in automotive coatings. Water-based coating is projected to be the fastest growing segment for the global automotive coating market owing to the fact that this technology has less harmful effect on the environment compared to the solvent based coating. Water based coating also offers excellent adhesion and protects the vehicle from heat. Metal and plastic are the two application segments in the automotive coatings market. Light weight vehicle OEMs, commercial vehicle OEMs and automotive refinish are the end-user for the automotive coatings.

On the basis of geographical boundaries, the market is classified into: North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

