Healthcare Analytics Market: Future Innovation Ways, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2026

Healthcare analytics aims to enhance patient outcomes by assisting healthcare practitioners with the use of medical knowledge that have been memorized and analyzed by

computer-enabled robotic systems, that results in an effective medical solution. It encompasses mainly three types of analytics solutions, namely descriptive analytics, predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics. Healthcare practitioners, healthcare providers, the government and pharmaceutical companies are the major end users of healthcare analytics solutions.

In March 2020, Qure.ai, an Indian healthcare analytics solutions providing company, launched an AI-powered virtual care platform named qScout for contact tracing and remote triaging of COVID-19 patients in India

Apollo Hospitals Group, one of the largest chain of multi-specialty hospitals in India, has designed an AI-based Coronavirus Risk Assessment scanning app for screening and initial assessment of coronavirus patients, which is available in the form of an application, as well as on the website (https://covid.apollo247.com/)

To Get Sample Copy of Report [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2662462

Competition analysis

Most domestic healthcare analytics companies operating in India are aiming to reduce the disparity between the urban and rural healthcare scenario. Leading specialty-hospital chains in the country have collaborated with technology giants like Microsoft and IBM to leverage their AI and machine learning technologies to build healthcare analytics tools in order to provide advanced healthcare services to patients, and effectively manage their internal operations. Niramai Health Analytix Pvt. Ltd., SigTuple Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Tricog Health Services Pvt. Ltd. and Qure.ai are some of the major players operating in this market.

Companies covered

Aindra Systems

Artificial Learning System (Artelus)

Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Niramai Health Analytix Pvt. Ltd.

Predible Health

Qure.ai

SigTuple Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Tricog Health India Pvt. Ltd.

IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Why Choose ResearchMoz.us?

Competitive Assessment

Patent Evaluation

R & D Inspection

Mergers And Acquisitions

Regional Demand Estimation And Premonition

Region Quotients Assessment

Carbon Emission Analysis

Supply Chain Augmentation Analysis

Starting Material Sourcing Method

Technological Updates Survey

Price Benefit Evaluation

Enquiry For Discount [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2662462

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Website:https://www.researchmoz.us