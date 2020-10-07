Zinc Chloride Market Update: Fast Change Strategies for 2021-2025

Latest research document on ‘Zinc Chloride’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Hisky Zinc Industry, Jinzhou Ji Tian Zinc, Vijay Chem Industries, Weifang Dongfangsheng Chemical, Pan-Continental Chemcial, Lipmes, Weifang Hengfeng Chemical, Pinkto Chemicals, Surai Fine Chemcias Mfg, Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc Industry.

What is Zinc Chloride Market?

Zinc chloride is a chemical compound with the formula ZnCl2. There exist nine different crystalline forms of zinc chloride that are currently known. These hydrates of ZnCl2 are either white in color or colorless. All of them are highly soluble in water. Zinc chloride is used as a catalyst, dehydrating and condensing agent, soldering flux, and metal etchant. It is also employed in preserving anatomical specimens, wood preservatives, deodorant, disinfecting and embalming materials. It is likewise employed as a mordant in printing and dyeing materials and in the vulcanizing processes of fiber and rubber. It is useful as an electrolyte in dry cell batteries, in the metal industry, in galvanizing iron and as an electrolyte for electroplating. It is useful in organic synthesis, for example, in the Friedel-Crafts acylation, Fisher indole synthesis, Lucas reagent (zinc chloride with HCl), activation of allylic/benzylic halides towards reaction with olefins or with sodium cyanoborohydride catalyzed reduction of halides, organozinc reagents for use in Negishi coupling, and aldol condensation reactions.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Battery Grade, Technical Grade, Flux Grade), Application (Dry Cell Batteries, Flux Preparation, Petroleum, Water Treatment, Electroplating, Wood Preservative, Antiseptic and Deodorant Preparation, Adhesive, Other), Form (Solid, Solution)

Market Influencing Trends:

Zinc Chloride is an ionic salt essential for the synthesis of cholesterol, protein, and fats

Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand for Zinc Chloride Batteries of Zink Chloride

Increasing Use of Zinc Chloride as Coagulant in Automotive Industry Globally



Restraints that are major highlights:

Less Efficient at high Current Drain Application

Opportunities:

Rising Textile Industry as the Major Consumer of Zinc Chloride is Increasing

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Zinc Chloride Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Zinc Chloride Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Zinc Chloride Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Zinc Chloride Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Zinc Chloride Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Battery Grade, Technical Grade, Flux Grade), Application (Dry Cell Batteries, Flux Preparation, Petroleum, Water Treatment, Electroplating, Wood Preservative, Antiseptic and Deodorant Preparation, Adhesive, Other), Form (Solid, Solution))

5.1 Global Zinc Chloride Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Zinc Chloride Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Zinc Chloride Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Zinc Chloride Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Zinc Chloride Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

