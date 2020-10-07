Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Forecast to 2027 – BASF SE, BERKEM, Clariant AG, Corum, Croda International Plc

The personal care active ingredients market has witnessed a significant growth owing to the increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries. Moreover, the increasing demand for botanical extracts is estimated to boost the personal care active ingredients market in the coming years. The increasing demand from the developed economies such as the US, Germany, and others provides a wide market opportunity for the key players operating in the personal care active ingredients market.

The personal care products have been gaining increasing fame in the past decade. With the growing awareness and increasing purchasing power of the consumers, personal care products have been gaining importance all over the globe. The active ingredients play a major role in personal care products. These active ingredients are used in some of the personal care products such as anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, anti-acne, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Personal care active ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Personal care active ingredients market in these regions.

Leading Personal Care Active Ingredients market Players: BASF SE, BERKEM, Clariant AG, Corum, Croda International Plc, DSM, Evonik Industries AG, Gattefossé, Givaudan, LipoTrue.

The “Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Personal care active ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, and geography. The global personal care active ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Personal care active ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

