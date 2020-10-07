Global and China Pre-engineered Building Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Pre-engineered Building market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Pre-engineered Building market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pre-engineered building (PEB) is a building enclosure system, which consists of a particular building structure along with roof and wall cladding. The PEB structural systems consist of rigid frames that are fabricated from plate steel. These rigid frames contain roof beams and columns that are field bolted together, thus they can span large distances without intermediate supporting columns. Various advantages offered by pre-engineered building include reduced construction time, lower cost, flexibility of expansion, large clear spans, quality control, low maintenance, energy-efficient roofing & wall systems, architectural versatility, and single source responsibility.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Pre-engineered Building Market

This report focuses on global and China Pre-engineered Building QYR Global and China market.

The global Pre-engineered Building market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Pre-engineered Building Scope and Market Size

Pre-engineered Building market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pre-engineered Building market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pre-engineered Building market is segmented into

Concrete Structure

Steel Structure

Civil Structure

Others

Segment by Application, the Pre-engineered Building market is segmented into

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pre-engineered Building market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pre-engineered Building market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Pre-engineered Building Market Share Analysis

Pre-engineered Building market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Pre-engineered Building business, the date to enter into the Pre-engineered Building market, Pre-engineered Building product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BlueScope Steel

Era Infra

Everest Industries

Interarch Building Products

Jindal Buildsys

Kirby Building Systems

Lloyd Insulations

PEB Steel Buildings

Tiger Steel Engineering

Zamil Steel

