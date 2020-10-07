Unexpected Growth Seen in Asia Pacfic X-Ray Security Scanner Market Global Forecast to 2027 with CAGR of 8.2% | Adani, Astrophysics Inc., Detection Technology Plc., Gilardoni SPA, Kromek Group PLC, L3Harris Security & Detection Systems, Nuctech Company Limited

US security X-ray equipment. X-ray scanners identify harmful organic, inorganic and metallic materials. Different materials absorb light at different levels. Security X-ray equipment finds dangerous items by examining the mass density and atomic number of the material that it passes through.

X-ray security scanner market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1.42 Billion in 2019 to US$ 2.92 Billion by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 8.2% from the year 2020 to 2027.

A semiconductor device is an electronic component that relies on the electronic properties of a semiconductor material (primarily silicon, germanium, and gallium arsenide, as well as organic semiconductors) for its function. Semiconductor devices have replaced vacuum tubes in most applications.

The Asia Pacfic X-Ray Security Scanner market is growing along with the Electronics and semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Global economic conditions and lower airfares are the main reasons for growth. This trend is expected to bring notable changes to airport infrastructure around the world. The plan requires a strong partnership between the aviation industry, governments, and communities to expand and upgrade the infrastructure. This includes the construction of new terminals, runways, and other such facilities, with the need for cargo handling, baggage and security processes, and other activities. Demand for X-ray security scanners is expected to increase in connection with these developments.

ASIA-PACIFIC X-RAY SECURITY SCANNER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Product Type

Conventional X-ray scanners

CT Scanners

Asia-Pacific X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Tunnel Dimension

Small

Medium

Large

Asia-Pacific X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Scanning Type

Body Scanning

Baggage Scanning

Cargo Scanning

Parcel Scanning

Asia-Pacific X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Asia-Pacific X-ray Security Scanner Market -Companies Mentioned

Adani

Astrophysics Inc.

Detection Technology Plc.

Gilardoni SPA

Kromek Group PLC

L3Harris Security & Detection Systems

Nuctech Company Limited

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Detection

Teledyne ICM

