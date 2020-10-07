Asia Pacific Choline Chloride Market to reach at high CAGR value 4.5% during 2019-2027 with an increase in Revenue of $410.9Mn | Balaji Amines Ltd., Balchem Corporation, BASF SE, Be-Long Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company

Choline chloride is an organic compound with the formula (CH3) 3NCH2CH2OH] Cl. It is bifunctional, containing both quaternary ammonium salt and alcohol. The cation is choline, which occurs naturally. It is a white water soluble salt used mainly in animal feed.

It is an important additive in feed especially for chickens where it accelerates growth. Forms a deep eutectic solvent with urea, ethylene glycol, glycerol and many other compounds.

The Asia Pacific Choline Chloride market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The choline chloride market in Asia Pacific is segmented by the end-use industry and the feed industry, human nutrition, the oil and gas industry and others. The feed industry segment is expected to drive the choline chloride market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Choline chloride is used in the production of animal feed and aquatic feed products due to its high nutritional profile and the need for choline in the maintenance and construction of structural cells in animals. Choline is induced in the vitamin B group which occurs mainly as a methyl group donor. These labile methyl groups are necessary for the formation of vital substances for the body such as adrenaline and creatine and also in metabolic reactions and fat conversions.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Choline chloride assays in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC CHOLINE CHLORIDE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By End User Industry

Feed Industry

Human Nutrition

Oil and Gas Industry

Others

Company Profiles

Balaji Amines Ltd.

Balchem Corporation

BASF SE

Be-Long Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

GHW EUROCHEMICALS s.r.o.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

NB Group Co., Ltd

