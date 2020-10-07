WiGig Market Scope Assessment 2028

WiGig is a term that stands for wireless gigabit. It has recently entered a market and is grabbed significant attention in the information technology sector and the industry of wireless technology.is WiGig is known to transfer the data way faster than the usual speed of Wi Fi technology with IEEE 802.11n; ten times faster to be precise. WiGig is build on IEEE 802.11ad specification, and utilizes 60GHz spectrum or radio spectrum in order to exchange the data speed up to 7 Gbps (Gigabits per second).

WiGig was initially developed by the Wireless Gigabit Alliance (WiGig Alliance). Its another certificate version was launched in 2011, with 1.1 specification. The WiGig marketplace saw various success and drawbacks since its release, wherein reception of the innovation stayed restricted inferable from bugs as far as 60 GHz range coverage and penetration. Nevertheless, rising penetration of VR and AR innovations is foreseen to realign the WiGig market in the forthcoming years.

WiGig innovation gives quicker information exchange when contrasted with Wi-Fi innovation. At the time of launch, WiGig innovation was working on IEEE 802.11ad detail giving the speed of 7Gbps. The innovation developed reliably and now chips away at 802.11ay which has recently indicated MAC and PHY specifications that empower data transfer at 100 Gigabits for every second, but through various specialized progressions. In the period of VR and AR and computer wherein transmission capacity hold an important role in information exchange, WiGig innovation gives multiple times the data transfer capacity of Wi-Fi innovation.

WiGig Market – Notable Developments

Key manufacturers in the WiGig marketplace include Apple Inc., Samsung, Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom Limited, Lenovo, MediaTek Inc, LG and RF Technologies.

In 2017, Intel announced that it will stop the production of WiGig technology-based 60GHz 802.11ad controllers and antennas. While this applied to only Skylake and Broadwell parts, Intel will continue to offer WiGig interfaces and antennas for Kaby Lake Systems. The company also showed a demo of WiGig wireless technology-based virtual reality headset connected to a high-performance PC.

In October 2018, Qualcomm announced to launch its latest family of chips that is expected to act at a speed as high as 10 gigabits per second and will take WiGig to the next generation of wireless standard 802.11ay.

Apple Inc. is planning to use WiGig technology in the new model of iPhones in the future. Also, Apple’s rumored headset to be launched in 2020 with AR and VR technologies is likely to utilize WiGig 2.0 or 802.11ay to accommodate the bandwidth demand for AR and VR.

WiGig Market Dynamics

‘Need For Data Speed’ Trend to Boost WiGig Technology Penetration

WiGig technology provides faster data transfer as compared to Wi-Fi technology. At the time of introduction, WiGig technology was operating on IEEE 802.11ad specification providing the speed of 7Gbps. The technology evolved consistently and now works on 802.11ay which has newly specified PHY and MAC specifications that enable communications at 100 Gigabits per second, albeit through a number of technical advancements. In the era of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), wherein bandwidth plays a crucial role in data transfer, WiGig technology provides four times the bandwidth of Wi-Fi technology.

Increasing Number of Vendors Offering WiGig Technology Chipsets

Despite facing a number of ups and downs since its introduction in the market, a number of vendors that provide wireless connectivity chipset have implemented WiGig technology offering. In line with frequent updates in technology, increasing reliance on faster data transfer and rising demand for higher bandwidth has led tech giants to look for high-speed wireless technology options. For instance, Asus launched the world’s first WiGig 802.11ad – WiGig® Display Dock that allows wireless connection between smartphone and big-screen TV or monitor. Qualcomm also launched WiGig 802.11ay chipset. As more and more tech vendors implement WiGig technology, the year 2019 is set to witness a number of WiGig technology-based smartphones and laptops introductions.

Lack of Infrastructure Compatibility and Limited Use Cases – Important Milestones

As WiGig is a relatively new entrant in the wireless connectivity industry, the new technology implementation is likely to face challenges. Lack of compatible infrastructure which matches the requirement of technologies to form a suitable ecosystem is one of the most common technological milestone. Further, the technology penetration remains lower portraying less number of use cases. While tech vendors are actively engaged in implementing this new wireless technology, lack of infrastructure compatibility and limited use cases remain important milestone for the WiGig marketplace.

WiGig Market – Segmentation

By devices, the WiGig market is segmented into-

By Devices Network Infrastructure Devices Communication/Display Devices



By application, the WiGig market is segmented into-

By Applications Point-to-point IP Applications HDMI Data Streaming Cordless Computing Internet Support



By usage models, the WiGig market is segmented into-

By Usage Models Instant Wireless Sync Wireless Display Wireless Docking Networking



By end user, the WiGig market is segmented into-

End User Retail BFSI Industrial



