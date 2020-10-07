Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market: Overview

Fine needle aspiration refers to one particular type of biopsy procedure. While conducting the procedure of fine needle aspiration, a thin needle is lodged into an area of tissue or body fluid that appears abnormal.As with other procedures of biopsies, the sample that is gathered during fine needle aspiration assists in making a diagnosis or rule out medical conditions such as cancer.Fine needle aspiration is usually considered a safe procedure. Complications arising out of it are infrequent.

The needles that are used during aspiration and biopsy procedure have been gaining traction in the recent years. The market is competitive with the presence of many market players; each of them jostling with each other to expand the presence in the global aspiration and biopsy needles market.

The segments product, site, procedures, and geography comprise global market for aspiration and biopsy needles market. In the study, it has been forecasted that the segment of image-guided procedure will rise at a robust growth rate due to its provision for accuracy. Of all the regions, Asia Pacific is estimated to offer promising scope for the growth of global aspiration and biopsy needles market.

Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market: Notable Developments

Acquisitions, mergers, new product launches will shape the course of growth of the global aspiration and biopsy needles market. Some of notable developments pertaining to the competitive landscape of this market are:

In September last year, Tokyo-based Olympus Corporation received approval from FDA for its EZ Shot Plus 25 G needle

In April 2016, Tokyo-based Olympus Corporation introducedto the market aspiration biopsy needles with Side Port – Reusable (NA-2C-1)

Couple of years ago, US-based Cook Group Incorporated launched a biopsy needle called EchoTipProCore 20 Gage Needle. It was meant for ultrasound-guided fine needle biopsy (FNB).

In January 2019, IZI Medical Products made an acquisition of Cook Medical’s soft tissue biopsy and breast localization needle product line.

In February 2018, US-based Merit Medical Systems, Inc. made an announcement about shutting down of its purchase of divestment assets from BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company).

Somatex Medical Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation,CONMED Corporation, and OlympusCorporation are some of the notedplayersof the global aspiration and biopsy needles marketthat have been profiled in the study.

Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Adoption of Industrial Automation Fuel Market Growth

The global market is basically driven by many growth promoting factors such as growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries,increased cancer awareness initiatives several by global health organizations and the governments, and the rising incidences of cancer.

In terms of site, the market is divided into bone & bone marrow,colorectal,kidney,breast,prostate, and lung. In the year 2019, the segment of breast accounted for the lion’s share of global aspiration and biopsy needles market.

Such high dominance of this segment is primarily ascribed to the growing research and development activities pertaining to breast screening and diagnosis, growing awareness about cancer,and rise in the incidences of breast cancer.

Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market: Regional Outlook

The global aspiration and biopsy needles market is analyzed across four major regions, namely Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share of the market globally in the year 2019.

Widespread prevalence of cancer cases in Canada and the US and cancer awareness initiatives started by local governments are driving the aspiration and biopsy needles market here.

The global aspiration and biopsy needles marketis segmented as:

Product

Aspiration Needles

Biopsy Needles

Site

Breast

Lung,

Colorectal

Prostate

Kidney

Bone & bone marrow

Procedure

Image-guided procedures Ultrasound-guided biopsy Stereotactic-guided biopsy MRI-guided biopsy Others

Non-image-guided procedures

