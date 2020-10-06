Ankle Splints Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | Aircast, Breg, Ossur Americas

Ankle splint refers to soft padding material often used in foot and ankle. An ankle brace often used to control swelling and heal the imbalance caused in leg and foot. The rise in a number of accidents and incident while playing certain games or performing some activities where the ankle is subjected to more pressure are driving the ankle sprint market. Growing importance of better foot and ankle health and adoption of ankle splint in the sports industry is further bolstering its demand as companies focus on launching innovative splints in the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Air-Stirrup Ankle Brace, Other), Application (High Ankle Sprains, Sub-acute Ankle Sprains, Chronic Ankle Sprains), Distribution Channel (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Pharmacies & Retailers, E-Commerce Platforms, Other Distribution Channels)

Market Trend

Growing Adoption of Ankle Splint in Bone treatment

Rising Demand for Customised and Comfortable Splints

Market Drivers: Increasing Focus on Safe Driving Amid Rising Number of Road Accident

Growing Professional Sporting Activities and Related sport Injuries

Restraints: Stringent Rules and Regulation for Medical Device Directive

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

