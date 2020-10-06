Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Top Players Apple, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft, MicroStrategy Incorporated

Artificial intelligence has been one of the fastest-growing technologies in recent years. AI is associated to human intelligence with similar characteristics, such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem solving and others. Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such technology. AI is positioned at the core of the next-gen software technologies in the market. Companies, such as Google, IBM, Microsoft and other leading players, have actively implemented AI as a crucial part of their technologies.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, SAP, Verint and Wipro Limited

The increase in number of innovative start-ups and advancements in technology have led to rise in investment in artificial intelligence technologies. Moreover, escalating demand for analyzing and interpreting large amount of data boosts the requirement of artificial intelligence industry solutions. Moreover, development of more reliable cloud computing infrastructures and improvements in dynamic artificial intelligence solutions have a strong impact on the growth potential of the AI market. However, lack of trained and experienced staff hinders the growth of the enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of AI in developing economies, such as China and India are expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in the upcoming years. Also, on-going developments in smart virtual assistants and robots are anticipated to be opportunistic for the growth of the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market.

The global enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, technology, organization size, industry vertical and region. Based on deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Based on technology, the market is divided into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing and speech recognition. Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

