Artificially intelligent (AI) Robots Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027 | ABB, Blue Frog Robotics, Covariant, FANUC, Hanson Robotics, IBM Corporation, Microsoft

Artificially intelligent (AI) robots refer to industrial and service robots that are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) technology. High adoption of robots for personal use, such as entertainment and rising demand for industrial robots is the major factor driving the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) robot market during the forecast period.

What is the Dynamics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market?

Support from governments to develop modern technologies and rising demand for the robots in the automotive and manufacturing industries is driving the growth of the artificially intelligent (AI) robots market. On the contrary, the absence of standardized regulations to prevent risks associated with autonomous robots is the major restraining factor in the growth of artificially intelligent (AI) robots market. Further, a wide range of applications of robots and high penetration rates of e-commerce giants, such as Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba for stock management applications is also contributing to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) robots market.

What is the SCOPE of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market?

The “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the artificial intelligence (AI) robots industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview artificial intelligence (AI) robots market with detailed market segmentation as of type, offering, application, and geography. The global artificial intelligence (AI) robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial intelligence (AI) robots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the artificial intelligence (AI) robots market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global artificial intelligence (AI) robots market is segmented on the basis of type, offering, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as service robots, industrial robots. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of application the market is segmented as military and defense, law enforcement, personal assistance and caregiving, public relations, education and entertainment, industrial, agriculture, research and space exploration, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence (AI) robots market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The artificial intelligence (AI) robots market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

