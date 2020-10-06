Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020-2027 | AppZen, Bill, IBM Corporation, Intuit, Kore.ai, Microsoft

The artificial intelligence in accounting is driven by the rise in accounting data and data management needs. The ability of artificial intelligence to process data at super speed and reduce errors is the critical factor augmenting its use in accounting applications. With maximum developments for AI in accounting space, the North America market is expected to generate significant opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

What is the Dynamics of Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market?

The artificial intelligence in accounting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need for automated accounting process coupled with the demand for improved data-based advisory and decision making. However, the lack of skillset is likely to affect the growth of artificial intelligence in accounting market. On the other hand, increasing focus on innovations and demand for intelligent accounting processes may offer significant opportunities for the growth of artificial intelligence in accounting market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market?

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of artificial intelligence in accounting market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, deployment, organization size, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in accounting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial intelligence in accounting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global artificial intelligence in accounting market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, deployment, and organization size. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. Based on technology, the market is segmented as natural language processing and machine learning & deep learning. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the organization size is classified as large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

What is the Regional Framework of Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence in accounting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The artificial intelligence in accounting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

