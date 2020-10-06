Esports Market – Analysis By Revenue Source, Streaming Platform, By Region, By Country

The report covers an exhaustive overview of the entire market with highly accurate market numbers on the global Market. The market trends, current industry scenario, estimates and forecast are provided along with the base year market number as well as historical data. Market players, investors, stakeholders, and other market participants would have a leading edge in the market with the help of the analysis and market sizing provided in this study. The report offers a clear picture of the current scenario as well as the future scenario. Market dynamics which includes market drivers, market restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered in the report to provide a clear scenario of the market growth and opportunity. Regional analysis, key players in the market, segmentation, regional analysis, and market taxonomy have been also covered under the scope of the study.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart @

https://decisivemarketsinsights.com/global-esports-market/24384192/request-sample

The researchers of this report have been tracking this industry for the last 20 years and provide competitive analysis of the global market. The key players and emerging players in the market have been covered under the scope of the study along with their business overview, market share, business strategies, financials and recent developments. The factors influencing the business decisions is also part of the report along with the winning strategies and recommendations provided by Decisive Markets Insights.

With stadiums vacant and all sporting events cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the E-Sports market has gained major significance as it draws the attention of a new audience looking for entertainment avenues. Esports companies are investing in innovative new Esports platform for increasing their revenue and expanding their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

The Global Esports Market was valued at USD 1072.35 Million in the year 2019. The increasing audience reach and engagement activities, formidable investments, rising live streaming of games, and increasing infrastructure for the league tournaments are key factors driving the market growth.

Mergers and Acquisitions is one of the major word for corporate finance world. In June 2019, Immortals Gaming Club, a USA-based company specialized in providing esports platform through the development of software such as video game software, acquired Infinite Esports & Entertainment for over USD 100 million. The acquisition is expected to help Immortals Gaming Club to become a part of franchised esports leagues and to become the world`s largest esports organizations, boosting elite brands such as Immortals, OpTic, MIBR and LA Valiant.

North America region holds the major Esports market share in 2019 as the region has reliably commanded the market for a considerable length of time, with PC gaming serving a more specialty gathering of customers. With the diversified North America League of Legends Championship Series (NA LCS) and Overwatch League, speculation and development are relied upon to proceed in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Esports Market by Revenue Source (Sponsorship & Advertising, Merchandise & Ticket Sales, Media rights, Game Publisher’s Fees)

• The report assesses the Esports market by Streaming Platform (Twitch, Youtube, Others)

• The Global E-Sports Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Revenue Source, and Streaming Platform. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks key developments, strategies and mergers and acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Activision Blizzard, Modern Times Group, FACEIT, Epic Games, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Riot Games Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc., Gfinity Plc., Valve Corporation.

• The report presents the analysis of Esports market for the historical period 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Esports Vendors

• Esports Streaming Platforms

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

Pre-Order Enquiry @

https://decisivemarketsinsights.com/global-esports-market/24384192/pre-order-enquiry

Reasons to Purchase the Report –

The market analysis offers extensive qualitative insights on regions demonstrating favourable growth and insights on niche segments.

The market analysis offers market share, demand, and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global market.

A comprehensive analysis gathers vital information on factors that will drive or inhibit the growth of the market.

An extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by monitoring the top competitors by following the key product positioning within the market framework.

The market study offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of future estimations and current trends and help in evaluating the present market opportunities.

About Us –

Decisive Markets Insights is One of the most thriving resellers of quality market research reports catering to every industry trend across the globe like Information and communications technology, Food and Beverages, Chemicals and Advanced Materials, Semiconductors and Electronics, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Robotics, Automotive and Transportation among many others we envisage to impact the revenues of every organization by furnishing in depth coverage of the most dynamic and versatile content. We ensure to have a perfect symmetry between your needs and our value offering thereby increasing your dollar value.

At our platform you have plethora of players having their own set of intelligence leaving you at a disposal to pick and choose a report catering to your specific requirements.

Contact Us –

Decisive Markets Insights

Sunil Kumar

Sales Head

Email – [email protected]

US +18317045538

UK +441256636046