Automated Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Global Trends and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

The global automated forklift trucks market is likely to gain momentum from the rising implementation of Industry 4.0. It consists of the integration of physical and cyber systems, internet of systems, and internet of things (IoT). It is further aiding in the enhancement of the complete production process that is upsurging productivity and enabling persistent manufacturing. Apart from that, it is reducing waste generation owing to the flow of information and connected data. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Automated Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Pallet Mover, Counterbalance, Outrigger, and Reach Truck), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the automated forklift trucks market size stood at USD 416.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 786.9 million by 2026 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the companies operating in the automated forklift trucks market. They are as follows:

Seegrid Corporation

JBT

KION GROUP AG

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

E&K Automation GmbH

Crown Equipment Corporation

Dematic

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Kollmorgen

Other key market players

Segment-

Rising Adoption in Several Industries to Drive Pallet Mover Segment

In terms of type, the market is segregated into reach truck, pallet mover, outrigger, and counterbalance. Out of these, the counterbalance segment is expected to procure the highest share in the coming years backed by its ability to deliver better storage capacity, control, and stability. Also, these trucks are offered in a wide range of features by several companies.

The pallet mover segment generated 28.5% automated forklift trucks market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to their rising adoption in various applications in industries, such as distribution, warehouse, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, e-commerce, consumer goods, food and beverage, and automotive. They are mainly utilized for operations, namely, storage, shipping, loading and unloading. These are also cheaper than the counterbalance trucks.

Regional Analysis-

Presence of Well-established Manufacturing Industry to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

Based on region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific held USD 150.3 million in terms of automated forklift trucks market revenue in 2018. The high concentration of manufacturing industries is one of the major contributors to the growth. Also, the increasing demand for products from the consumers would boost growth.

In North America, key enterprises are engaging in the development and installation of state-of-the-art technologies to create products that would not only offer risk-free operations, but also flexibility. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to be in the second position on account of the increasing initiatives by reputed companies to improve their promotional strategies by participating constantly in exhibitions and seminars.

