Bucket Elevator Market – 2026; Advancements in Extraction Technologies to Positively Impact the Market

The global bucket elevator market size is projected to reach USD 1,287.1 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Steady growth in the construction industry to be the key growth driver for this market, according to the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Bucket Elevator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Centrifugal and Continuous), By Industry (Cement, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Power & Energy, Paper & Pulp, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

A report produced under a joint study conducted by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics stated that the construction industry worldwide will grow by 85% through 2030, hitting USD 15.5 trillion in terms of output value. China, India, and the US will account for nearly 57% of this rise, the report estimates. On average, the global construction industry is slated to grow at 3.9% annually till 2030, overtaking the world GDP growth rate by one percentage point. In this scenario, the demand for bucket elevators is likely to go up sharply as these machines are vital in the vertical movement of materials at construction sites.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Report: