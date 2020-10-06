Organ Preservation Market – Analysis By Preservation Technique (SCS, HMP, NMP, Others), Preservation Solutions, By Organ Type, By Region, By Country

The report covers an exhaustive overview of the entire market with highly accurate market numbers on the global Market. The market trends, current industry scenario, estimates and forecast are provided along with the base year market number as well as historical data. Market players, investors, stakeholders, and other market participants would have a leading edge in the market with the help of the analysis and market sizing provided in this study. The report offers a clear picture of the current scenario as well as the future scenario. Market dynamics which includes market drivers, market restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered in the report to provide a clear scenario of the market growth and opportunity. Regional analysis, key players in the market, segmentation, regional analysis, and market taxonomy have been also covered under the scope of the study.

Global Organ Preservation Market was valued at USD 202.2 million in the year 2019 on the backdrop of significant supply-demand imbalance in solid organ transplants. Rising prevalence of chronic kidney & heart disease, augmented number of end stage organ failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across the globe, technological advancements in organ preservation supply chain coupled with the rising demand for healthcare products are the major factors impelling the market growth. Further, rising geriatric population, hypertension, unhealthy lifestyle and increasing government initiatives creating awareness and importance of organ donation are some of the factors driving the market and anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Organ Preservation during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Factors such as enhanced healthcare spending, rising geriatric population, practice of unhealthy lifestyle & lack of physical inactivity, consumption of alcohol, smoking tobacco and excessive exposure to polluted environment are the crucial factors that develop chronic kidney, heart and lung diseases are supposed to augment the demand for organ preservation products and services.

The growth of the market is hampered in 2020 due to the occurrence of coronavirus pandemic in which all worldwide business activities are put at hold for the first few months of the year. But various transplant and organ donation associations have resumed their activities of creating awareness, convincing and registering people for donation and making organs available to patients with end stage organ failure due to which the market is expected to recover and accelerate in the coming years.

While the SCS Preservation Technique is the most common because of the lowest cost, the technique of Normothermic machine perfusion is foreseen to witness the xx CAGR over the forecast period. In this strategy, the organ is supplied with adequate nourishment and oxygen that empowers aerobic metabolism. It likewise assists with giving better transplantation results and lessens the side effects of post-transplantation reactions. It is significantly utilized for liver protection but on the other hand is permits effective preservation of different organs too.

On the basis of Preservation Solution Segment, The HTK solution is favored in organ preservation arrangements because of its properties of fast homogenous cooling due to low thickness and excellent visibility. On the basis of Organ Type, Kidney held the largest market share during the historical period. However, demand for lung preservation is estimated to grow with highest CAGR owing to increasing incidence of having Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and other life-threatening lung diseases in large number of people across all the regions.

Among the regions, APAC is followed by Americas and Europe. Americas region is the most attractive region for the growth of Organ Preservation industry owing to large targeted population base coupled with increasing healthcare spending, prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in government contribution and awareness programs.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Organ Preservation market By Value.

• The report analyses Organ Preservation Market By Preservation Technique (Static Cold Storage, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Others).

• The report assesses the Organ Preservation market By Preservation Solutions (University of Wisconsin (UW), HTK, Others).

• The report assesses the Organ Preservation market By Organ Type (Liver, Lung, Kidney, Heart, Others)

• The Global Organ Preservation Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Spain, France, China, India, Australia, Thailand).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Preservation Technique, Preservation Solution, Organ Type and Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include – Aarti Industries Ltd Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Transmedics Group, Inc., CryoLife, Inc, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie, OrganOx, Preservation Solutions, Inc., Organ Assist, Institut georges lopez, Global Transplant Solutions, SALF.

• The report presents the analysis of Organ Preservation market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Healthcare companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

Reasons to Purchase the Report –

The market analysis offers extensive qualitative insights on regions demonstrating favourable growth and insights on niche segments.

The market analysis offers market share, demand, and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global market.

A comprehensive analysis gathers vital information on factors that will drive or inhibit the growth of the market.

An extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by monitoring the top competitors by following the key product positioning within the market framework.

The market study offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of future estimations and current trends and help in evaluating the present market opportunities.

