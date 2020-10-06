Mobile Gaming Market – Analysis By Operating System, By Device, By Platform, By Region, By Country

The report covers an exhaustive overview of the entire market with highly accurate market numbers on the global Market. The market trends, current industry scenario, estimates and forecast are provided along with the base year market number as well as historical data. Market players, investors, stakeholders, and other market participants would have a leading edge in the market with the help of the analysis and market sizing provided in this study. The report offers a clear picture of the current scenario as well as the future scenario. Market dynamics which includes market drivers, market restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered in the report to provide a clear scenario of the market growth and opportunity. Regional analysis, key players in the market, segmentation, regional analysis, and market taxonomy have been also covered under the scope of the study.

The researchers of this report have been tracking this industry for the last 20 years and provide competitive analysis of the global market. The key players and emerging players in the market have been covered under the scope of the study along with their business overview, market share, business strategies, financials and recent developments. The factors influencing the business decisions is also part of the report along with the winning strategies and recommendations provided by Decisive Markets Insights.

The Global Mobile Gaming Market, valued at USD 65.24 Billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of high proliferation of smartphones, rising demand of cloud gaming, growing number of gamers across the world and growing internet penetration. Additionally, rise of social gaming and e-Sports and increasing demand of AR/VR in mobile gaming will drive the Mobile Gaming market value in the near future. However, the Mobile Gaming industry generates majority of its revenues from small set of dedicated gamers who spends tens of dollars every month on their favorite games.

Among the Operating System of the Mobile Gaming market (Android and iOS), Android is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of android mobile phones among users will keep increasing in future.

Among the Device of the Mobile Gaming market (Smartphone and Tablet), Smartphone has been gaining popularity globally for gaming and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of smartphone in Mobile Gaming due to its less cost than other devices like PC, Tablet, which will keep increasing in future.

Among the Platform in the Mobile Gaming market (Online and Offline), online platform has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing demand of cloud games will drive market. Growth rate of Mobile Gaming market from 2020 to 2025 will be 17.5% in terms of CAGR, mostly on the back of ex-US markets where content localization, smartphone penetration and faster internet bandwidth will facilitate growth. The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing internet penetration and smartphone users in APAC countries are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Mobile Gaming market by Value.

• The report analyses the Mobile Gaming Market by Operating (Android and iOS).

• The report analyses the Mobile Gaming Market by Device (Smartphone and Tablet).

• The report analyses the Mobile Gaming Market by Platform (Online and Offline).

• The Global Mobile Gaming Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Operating System, by Device and By Platform. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Tencent, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Nexon, Ubisoft, Take two interactive, Zynga, Sony, Microsoft, Niantic and Gameloft.

• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Mobile Gaming market.

• The report presents the analysis of Mobile Gaming market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Mobile Gaming Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

