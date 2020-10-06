Technological advancements to Expedite the Bowen’s Disease Treatment market

Bowen’s disease is very rare form of the skin cancer, it generally affects the squamous cells. The Bowen’s disease can be characterized by presence of red/pink patches on the skin, it can be flat or raised, the progress of the Bowen’s disease very slow taking months or years to spread in neighboring tissues. Bowen’s disease is easily treatable and can be cured with early diagnosis. As per CDC, Bowen’s disease leads to skin cancer in 1 in 20-30 people, if left undiagnosed or neglected initially. Spreading of lesions from can be characteristic of possible skin cancer in Bowen’s disease. The rate of Bowen’s disease turning into skin cancer is less than 10% but it can be higher in immune-compromised people.

Increasing awareness about the possible skin cancer in general population is the prime driver of the Bowen’s disease treatment market. Increasing early diagnosis rate and subsequent treatment seeking rate further expected draw traction for the Bowen’s disease treatment market growth. Availability of effective treatment options across all the regions is expected to fuel the growth of the Bowen’s disease treatment market. Various regulatory exemptions to the manufacturers for developing drugs for rare disease expected to help in building strong pipeline in the Bowen’s disease treatment market. Increasing R & D funding by the manufacturers due to possible fast track approval as well as granting orphan drug status to the Bowen’s disease treatment drugs is expected to contribute significantly in the Bowen’s disease treatment market growth during the forecast period. The Bowen’s disease is more frequently observed in Caucasian population above 60 years of age, ageing population of the western countries with higher Caucasian population further expected to drive the growth of the Bowen’s disease treatment market. Extended efforts by various manufacturers to build stronger pipeline via investing highly in R & D, collaborations, partnerships further expected to drive the growth of the Bowen’s disease treatment market in near future. Whereas, lower diagnosis rate of Bowen’s disease may hamper the potential growth of the Bowen’s disease treatment market.

The global Bowen’s disease treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel and region

By the treatment type, the global Bowen’s disease treatment market can be segmented as:

Topical Chemotherapy

Cryotherapy

Photodynamic Therapy

By the distribution channel, the global Bowen’s disease treatment market can be segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Clinics

Online Pharmacies

The global Bowen’s disease treatment market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing availability of novel therapies for treatment Bowen’s disease treatment. By treatment type, topical chemotherapy segment is expected to be largest revenue generating in the global Bowen’s disease treatment market. By end user, hospital pharmacies is expected to dominate the global Bowen’s disease treatment market in terms of revenue. Increasing collaborative efforts by various medium and small scale biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical companies expected to generate significant revenue generation opportunity in Bowen’s disease treatment market.

By region, the global Bowen’s disease treatment market is expected to be dominated by North America owing to higher diagnosis rate in the region. Europe Bowen’s disease treatment market is expected to be second most lucrative region due to higher treatment seeking rate in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region in the global Bowen’s disease treatment market. Latin America Bowen’s disease treatment market is estimated to experience steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing product availability in the region. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the least revenue generating region in the Bowen’s disease treatment market due to least diagnosis rate, treatment seeking rate, etc.

The key participants operating in the Bowen’s disease treatment market are: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., AbbVie, Novartis AG, Sanofi S/A, Galderma S.A., Celgene Corporation, etc.

