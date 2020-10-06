The Breast Tissue Markers Market to generate more revenue from North America and Europe

Breast tissue markers offers the advantage in identification and marking the biopsy area by marking it with physical tag offering advantage to the surgeon in diagnosis and operating. The conventional method involves the use of normal stainless steel marker. However more advanced breast tissue marker such as bio-absorbable and mineral based markers are utilized to offer total patient procedural satisfaction. Coil breast tissue markers is one of the commonly used system and denotes significant share in the breast tissue markers market. The growth rate of the Breast tissue markers market is directly related to the research and innovation in the diagnostic technology and bioabsorbable materials, resultant more advanced application in the biopsy technique and diagnostic sector. As per data from American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) In United States only 63000 cases out of all breast cancer affected people is anticipated to get affected with in situ breast cancer including 2000 men and nearly 16% of cases will result in death due to Brest cancer. The breast cancer rate began drastically decreasing after 2002 when woman’s health initiative (WHI) study published the relation between breast cancer and hormone replacement therapy. The publicity of the results marked an astounding 8% reduction in breast cancer.

As per the recent data from breast cancer research organization it is assessed that in 2019, around 270000 new incidence of breast cancer is estimated to be diagnosed in US woman alone. The increasing patient pool of breast cancer is supporting the growth of the Breast tissue markers market. Offering significant growth options for the Breast tissue markers manufacturers. Subsequently the increase in adoption of tissue markers is anticipated to boost the market share of Breast tissue markers market. The growing aid from government and nongovernment organizations compensation policies for diagnosis and biopsy is estimated to increase the adoption of Breast tissue markers. The addition of bioabsorbable materials for product is projected to offer more adaptable option for Breast tissue markers. However, stringent regulatory approvals for Breast tissue markers and uncertainty in placement and outcome is anticipated to restraint the growth of the Breast tissue markers market.

The global Breast tissue markers market is segmented on the basis product type, material, and end user

Based on Product Type, the Breast tissue markers market is segmented into:

Coil

Butterfly

Wing

Ribbon

Barrel

Bowtie

Triple Twist

U-shape

Barbell Tribell

Anchor

Other

Based on material, the Breast tissue markers market is segmented into:

Titanium

Nitinol

Stainless steel

Hydrogel

Collagen

Natural mineral

Zirconium-Oxide

Other

Based on End users, the Breast tissue markers market is segmented into:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

The leading companies in Breast tissue markers market are largely working on introduction of new three dimensional tissue markers and significantly educating and training end users. Furthermore, the substantial demand for Breast tissue markers is arising from diagnosis centers and secondary healthcare facilities is projected to propel the growth of global Breast tissue markers Market. Manufacturers in Breast tissue markers market are considering cost effective solutions and occupied on the technological foreground of the Breast tissue markers performance and results. The growing demand for Breast tissue markers is primarily arising from developed nations such as Australia, U.S., UK and Germany relating to high awareness about breast cancer and advanced cancer diagnostic standards. The growing demand for Breast tissue markers is mainly attributed to woman healthcare sector and is projected to propel the demand for the global Breast tissue markers market.

The global Breast tissue markers market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, south Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be the prominent regional market for Breast tissue markers due to the high adoption rate and higher product penetration. Additionally huge Breast tissue markers demand in the region. In North America, the U.S. is the dominating Breast tissue markers market due to the increasing number of cancer cases in the country. Europe Breast tissue markers market is expected to show high growth rate pertaining to increasing prevalence of breast cancer and introduction of new products. China and India is anticipated to grow at high rate in reference to continuous adoption of new technologies and research form companies in Breast tissue markers research. Growth in Middle East and Africa and Latin America is substantially lower due to lack of manufacturer’s presences.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Breast tissue markers Market are C.R. Bard, Mammotome (Devicor Medical Products, Inc), Hologic, Becton Dickinson, Somatex, Argon Medical, Mermaid Medical, Focal Therapeutics Inc., Scion Medical Technologies. Among others.

