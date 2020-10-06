Technological Advancements to back the Prostate Implants Market

Prostate implants is an effective and well tolerated method to cure prostate cancer. Placement of tiny implants into the prostate which sends radio waves to show the radiotherapy machine to aim at a particular place. Prostate implants is a form of radiation therapy for prostate cancer. Prostate implants also known brachytherapy uses small radioactive pellets or seeds which is placed directly into the prostate. Prostate implants are generally used in men with early stage prostate cancer which is relatively slow growing cancer. The prostate implants stays in the prostate and give steady dose of radiation over few months. Launch of new products in the major regions will drive the growth of prostate implants market. Development of new target therapy and increasing use of novel therapies coupled with increasing use of diagnostic testing improve outcomes for patients receiving treatment which further gain traction for the prostate implants market to grow in the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, growing diagnosis rate coupled with the increasing treatment seeking rate is expected to drive the prostate implants market in the near future. Pipeline for the oncology remains robust with more than 65% of the molecules in the late stage development. Growing focus towards the oncology field which will remain high over the next decade mainly driven by the ongoing research and development will further drive the prostate implants market.

However, side effects caused by the prostate implants which causes urinary incontinence which restraints the prostate implants market growth. Further prostate implants does not work well in patients with large prostate glands as it is difficult to place the prostate implants into the correct locations which further hinder the growth of the prostate implants market

The global Prostate Implants market is segmented on basis of type, material type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Type Permanent (Low Dose Rate) Brachytherapy Temporary (High Dose Rate) Brachytherapy

Segmentation by Material Type Iodine-125 Palladium-103

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Pharmacies Specialty Clinics Cancer Research Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The introduction of multiple novel agents, along with the growing awareness and emphasis on early diagnosis of cancer will drive the prostate implants market. Growing focus on cancer prevention and developing specific target therapy which are less toxic compared to the traditional chemotherapy options will spur the prostate implants market. Availability of new cancer treatment agents, use of combination therapies with novel agents and patients receiving multiple lines of treatment options are factors likely to contribute to the revenue growth of the prostate implants market in the forecast period.

The North America market for prostate implants is expected to account for highest revenue share. This is majorly driven by the factors such as availability of highest number of novel agents available in this region along with the increased number of drug and targeted therapy launched. High spending on new medicine for oncology and growing FDA approval for novel therapy which further drive the prostate implants market. For instance, according national cancer institute, 174,650 new cases is estimated to occur in 2019 in United States. Europe is expected to account for the second most lucrative market in the global prostate implants market owing to increasing advances in the treatment coupled with early diagnosis as well as the approval of new drugs with diverse mechanisms of action. Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth in the prostate implants market, as the incidence rate have steeply increased over the last few years coupled with growing aging population. Increasing urbanization and associated lifestyle change increases the incidence of prostate cancer along with growing screening tests and treatment approaches will further drive the Asia Pacific prostate implants market. China is expected to show significant growth in the prostate implants market, owing to Improve public awareness of prostate cancer and improve health care delivery and consistency of management of prostate cancer. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to show slow growth owing to low awareness of prostate cancer testing in some countries and high financial burden of treatment coupled with lack of support for men following treatment for prostate cancer.

Examples of some of the key manufacturer present in the global prostate implants market are Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, ARGON MEDICAL, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., iCAD, Inc., IsoAid, BXTAccelyon Limited, Theragenics Corporation among others.

