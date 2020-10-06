n-Hexane Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020 – 2027

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The report titled “n-Hexane Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the n-Hexane Industry by considering there type, application, market value, by production capacity, by companies, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the n-Hexane industry. Growth of the overall n-Hexane market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players profiled in this report include: ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Chevron, Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Rompetrol Rafinare S.A., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Dongying Liangxin petrochemical company, Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd., DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, and Sak Chaisidhi Company Limited

n-Hexane Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the n-Hexane industry.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Opportunities

The growing usage of n-Hexane across the pharmaceutical industry is projected to offer an immense potential opportunity to the market in the near future. Across the furniture industry, it is used to produce lacquers, adhesives, and cleaners which have furniture application. Growth in the furniture industry is also contributing to the market growth. According to the British Furniture Confederation, UK furniture, bed and furnishings manufacturing is a substantial industry. Its 8,707 companies contribute £12.2 billion to the country’s GDP (3.1% up on previous years), £9.01 billion of this is from UK furniture manufacturing, which equates to 1.6% of manufacturing output.

The growing production of oil & gas especially across the Asia Pacific region is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. Oil imports rose sharply to US$ 87.37 billion in 2017-18 from US$ 70.72 billion in 2016-17. Its domestic crude oil production in July 2019 was 2,769 thousand tons (TMT). Moreover, the production of petroleum products by fractionators increased to 4,931.22 tmt in 2019 from 4,808.00 tmt in 2018 and reached 2369 TMT in 2020.

Regional Coverage of the n-Hexane Market:

Europe

Asia and the Middle East

North America

Latin America

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2027 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Reasons to Purchase n-Hexane Market Research Report

Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape

Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive n-Hexane market categories

Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers

Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments

Prepare management and strategc presentations using the n-Hexane market data

Plan for a new product launch iand inventory in advance

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

