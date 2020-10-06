Demand for Herbal Supplements Market Set for a Massive Hit in and Post 2030, with Corona Virus Outbreak Projected to Threaten Global Market

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the Global Herbal Supplements Market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key Market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Herbal Supplements Market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Herbal Supplements Market report will help existing and potential new Market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industry. The Herbal Supplements Market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Herbal Supplements Market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for Market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Herbal Supplements Market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the Market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Herbal Supplements Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Herbal Supplements Market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Source

Roots

Fruits & Vegetables

Barks

Leaves

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Herbal Supplements Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of Global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Herbal Supplements Market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Herbal Supplements Market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Herbalife International of America

Glanbia PLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ricola AG

Blackmores limited

The Nature’s Beauty Co.

Nitraceutical International Corporation

Bio-Botanica Inc.

