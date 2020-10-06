Global Sales of Chlorine Disinfectant Market to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2030, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New FMI Study

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the Global Chlorine Disinfectant Market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key Market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Chlorine Disinfectant Market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Chlorine Disinfectant Market report will help existing and potential new Market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industry. The Chlorine Disinfectant Market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Chlorine Disinfectant Market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for Market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Chlorine Disinfectant Market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the Market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Chlorine Disinfectant Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Chlorine Disinfectant Market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Form

Solid/Granular

Liquid

Gas

By Application

Drinking water

Swimming pool water

Industrial Wastewater

Textile bleaching

Hospital

Others

Chlorine Disinfectant Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of Global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Chlorine Disinfectant Market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Chlorine Disinfectant Market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

3M Company

Procter and Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Clorox Company

Hind Pharma

CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LTD

Nyco Products Company

Delux Chemicals

VWR International, LLC.

