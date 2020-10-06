South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2027

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The report titled “South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment Industry by considering there type, application, market value, by production capacity, by companies, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment industry. Growth of the overall South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players profiled in this report include: Eureka Forbes, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, HUL Pure It, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ceramica Stefani S.A., Lorenzetti S.A., PSA Industrias Pugliese S. A., Europa Group, Indústria Brasileira de Bebedouros Ltda. S.A.

South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment industry.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Opportunities

The rising number of water treatment plant in South America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2017, Enel, through its renewable subsidiary Enel Green Power Peru, has started operating a nanotechnology-based wastewater treatment plant for the construction site of its Wayra I wind project in Marcona, Ica Region, a one of a kind wastewater treatment plant in South America.

The growing construction industry in the South America region is projected to augment the market growth of water treatment equipment over the forecast period. According to the South America News, the Peruvian construction industry’s output value was estimated to be US$ 28.7 billion in 2018. This is projected to grow to US$ 36.6 billion in 2023 (measured at constant 2017 US dollar exchange rates), close to an annual rate of 5%.

Regional Coverage of the South America Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market:

Europe

Asia and the Middle East

North America

Latin America

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2027 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 to provide a reference for growth potential.

