Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market to Undergo Linear Transition between 2019 and 2029

Prosthetic joint infections also known as referred to as periprosthetic infection is one of the most deadly infection affecting millions of people worldwide. Prosthetic joint infections usually involves infection in adjacent tissue and joint prosthesis. Most of the prosthetic joint infections occurs in hip and knee arthroplasties. Prosthetic joint infections is one of the severe complication in arthroplasties procedure which results in high risk of surgical site infections. More commonly causing microorganism in prosthetic joint infections includes prosthetic joint infections S. aureus, Staphylococcus, S. lugdunensis, Streptococcus species, Enterococcus species, P. acnes and other aerobic and anaerobic bacteria. Prosthetic joint infections treatment generally requires medical therapy and surgical intervention which includes one-stage arthroplasty exchange, two-stage arthroplasty exchange antimicrobial-loaded pmma spacers, antimicrobial treatment with two-stage arthroplasty exchanges, arthroplasty resection without reimplantation, amputation and others.

Prosthetic joint infections treatment is expected to foster considerable growth in the market owing to increasing number of joint arthroplasties and prevalence of prosthetic joint infections, advancement in research and development for innovative medications for the prosthetic joint infections treatment, introduction of nanoparticles, immunoparticles, photodynamic therapy, novel antibiotics, lytic bacteriophages and antimicrobial peptides for prosthetic joint infections treatment are some of the factors driving the growth of the prosthetic joint infections treatment market. Moreover, increasing bacterial resistance to antibiotics resulting development of new antibiotics adds another factor in shaping the growth of the prosthetic joint infections treatment market. However, there occurs certain limitation to prosthetic joint infections treatment market. Lack of trained pathologist in performing the histological analysis and cost of prosthetic joint infections treatment may hinder the growth of the prosthetic joint infections treatment market.

The global prosthetic joint infections treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment types and distributional channel

Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market Segmentation by Treatment

Debridement

Antibiotics

Irrigation with Implant Retention

Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market Segmentation by Distributional Channel

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Geographically, prosthetic joint infections treatment market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America register significant growth in prosthetic joint infections treatment market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, improved medications and launch of new drugs will fuel the growth of the prosthetic joint infections treatment market. Europe also share considerable growth in the prosthetic joint infections treatment market due to increasing demand and adoption of new medical technologies in the region will foster the growth in the prosthetic joint infections treatment market. Asia Pacific has considerable revenue generation in the prosthetic joint infections treatment market owing to increasing prevalence of prosthetic joint infections and increasing awareness among people for early diagnosis and treatment will propel the growth of the prosthetic joint infections treatment market. Middle East and Africa has less contribution in boosting the growth of the prosthetic joint infections treatment market owing to poor healthcare facilities, lack of awareness among people for proper treatment, poor economy, less availability of medications in the region may impact the growth of the prosthetic joint infections treatment market.

Examples of the market participants in the global prosthetic joint infections treatment market identified across the value chain include: Motif Bio Plc, Cempra Inc, Telephus Medical LLC, TenNor Therapeutics Ltd, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. and others.

