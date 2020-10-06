Europe Sporting Goods Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity | Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Under Armour, Inc.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The report titled “Europe Sporting Goods Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Europe Sporting Goods Industry by considering there type, application, market value, by production capacity, by companies, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Europe Sporting Goods industry. Growth of the overall Europe Sporting Goods market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players profiled in this report include: Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., PUMA SE, Amer Sports, Odlo, Hammer Sports, Polar Electro, KETTLER, and WaterRower

Europe Sporting Goods Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Europe Sporting Goods industry.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Opportunities

The rising collaboration of fashion and sports is projected to offer potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe. According to the Coherent Market Insights analysis, at present major sports brands such as Nike and Adidas are focusing on developing fashionable sportswear to increase their consumer base, as demand for fashionable workout wear is increasing amongst health-conscious consumers in countries across the region. Therefore, increasing the collaboration between sports and fashion is propelling the growth of Europe sporting goods.

The growing textile industry in Europe is expected to foster the market growth of Europe sporting goods over the forecast timeframe. According to the Euractiv, the value of UK textiles is worth almost US$ 9.8 billion to the economy and France ranks 3rd in the EU total textile turnover. Moreover, Spain is the 2nd largest exporter of clothes in Europe. Therefore, the growing textile industry in Europe is projected to foster market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Coverage of the Europe Sporting Goods Market:

Europe

Asia and the Middle East

North America

Latin America

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2027 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 to provide a reference for growth potential.

