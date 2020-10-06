5G Network and Tower Deployment Market: Analysis By Frequency Band (Low, Medium, High), By Location, By Region, By Country

The report covers an exhaustive overview of the entire market with highly accurate market numbers on the global Market. The market trends, current industry scenario, estimates and forecast are provided along with the base year market number as well as historical data. Market players, investors, stakeholders, and other market participants would have a leading edge in the market with the help of the analysis and market sizing provided in this study. The report offers a clear picture of the current scenario as well as the future scenario. Market dynamics which includes market drivers, market restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered in the report to provide a clear scenario of the market growth and opportunity. Regional analysis, key players in the market, segmentation, regional analysis, and market taxonomy have been also covered under the scope of the study.

The researchers of this report have been tracking this industry for the last 20 years and provide competitive analysis of the global market. The key players and emerging players in the market have been covered under the scope of the study along with their business overview, market share, business strategies, financials and recent developments. The factors influencing the business decisions is also part of the report along with the winning strategies and recommendations provided by Decisive Markets Insights

The Global 5G Tower Market was valued at USD 1934.45 Million in the year 2019. The emergence of 5G is expected to create enhanced 5G-convergence services and to more deeply integrate existing industries with mobile telecommunication. Through the adoption of 5G technology, existing ICT innovation services, such as self-driving cars, smart factories, drones, and healthcare, are expected to experience tremendous changes in service paradigms, leading to large new markets.

With increased Internet demand, a number of providers are stepping up to the plate by expanding network capacity, suspending overage caps, offering lower cost wireless and broadband services, and promising not to cancel service for those impacted by the virus.

Additionally, with the recent disruption from COVID-19, there is an expectation that global smartphone units to decline high-single-digit year-over-year in 2020. However, 5G network deployment continues and OEMs continue to prepare to launch 5G phones.

However, the growth of 5G will benefit many businesses – both users and suppliers of this technology or related infrastructure. For instance, operators and network providers will be able to enhance network performance, capacity, and customer experience.

North America region holds the major 5G Tower market share of around x% in 2019. All major service providers in the U.S. and Canada, are moving aggressively to launch 5G commercially, which is anticipated to facilitate the market growth.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the 5G Tower Market by Location (Rooftop Tower, Ground Tower).

• The report assesses the 5G Tower market by Frequency Band (Low Band, Medium Band, High Band).

• The Global 5G Tower Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Location, and Frequency Band. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and mergers and acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include American Tower Corporation, Crown Castle International Corp., SBA Communications Corporation, CTI Towers Inc., China Tower.

• The report presents the analysis of 5G Tower deployment market for the historical year 2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• 5G Tower Vendors

• Telecommunication Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

