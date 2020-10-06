Telemedicine Market: Analysis By Specialties (Teledermatology, Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Others), By Component, By Region, By Country

The report covers an exhaustive overview of the entire market with highly accurate market numbers on the global Market. The market trends, current industry scenario, estimates and forecast are provided along with the base year market number as well as historical data. Market players, investors, stakeholders, and other market participants would have a leading edge in the market with the help of the analysis and market sizing provided in this study. The report offers a clear picture of the current scenario as well as the future scenario. Market dynamics which includes market drivers, market restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered in the report to provide a clear scenario of the market growth and opportunity. Regional analysis, key players in the market, segmentation, regional analysis, and market taxonomy have been also covered under the scope of the study.

The researchers of this report have been tracking this industry for the last 20 years and provide competitive analysis of the global market. The key players and emerging players in the market have been covered under the scope of the study along with their business overview, market share, business strategies, financials and recent developments.

The Global Telemedicine Market was valued at USD 30.7 billion in the year 2019. With the increasing aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases, there is an increasing need for finding new ways to improve patient outcomes, which increase access to care and reduce the cost of medical care as well. Moreover, the growing awareness and acceptance of remote monitoring solutions and increasing technological advancement in telecommunication is the key factor responsible for the burgeoning demand for telemedicine services globally. The Coivd-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated the telemedicine market with telehealth replacing healthcare visit.

Telemedicine is rapidly transforming the healthcare industry, and in the next few years, it is expected to become the most accepted and used method of diagnosis and prescription. The growth of the market is likely to be driven by increasing adoption of telemedicine, rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, government initiatives, and shortage of physicians amongst others.

Advancements in medical digital technology, rapid interpretation of images in an emergency situation remotely, and rise in the number of chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, orthopedic injuries, and others are some of the key trends driving the market growth. Additionally, upgraded IT infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure also expected to augment the market growth. The advent of low power consuming, wireless, and portable x-ray technologies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

North America is the leading region in global telemedicine market, which holds a major market share in the year 2019. Due to the increasing use of the internet, North America accounts for a significant share over the forecast period, and the adoption of smart devices is the major factor that helps the telemedicine market to grow.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Telemedicine Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• The report assesses the Telemedicine market by Specialties (Teledermatology, Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Others)

• The Global Telemedicine Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, China, Japan).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, component, and specialties. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Teladoc Health, Inc., Doctor on Demand, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., MDLIVE, Amwell, Cloud MD.

• The report presents the analysis of Telemedicine market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

