HVAC Chillers Market to Register High Revenue Growth by 2027 – Airedale International Air Conditioning, Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls International plc, Kaltra Innovativtechnik, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

HVAC chillers are the main component of HVAC systems that provide cooling for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. Growing preference for district cooling systems in industries and high-rise buildings are the major driver for the HVAC chillers market. Increasing population and urbanization, rising temperature, and pollution across the globe due to the uncontrollable greenhouse and other toxic gas emissions result in the rising installation of HVAC systems, which fuels the HVAC chillers market growth.

Growing replacement of traditional air-cooling systems, due to its benefits such as high efficiency, low maintenance, and less operational costs. This, in turn, booming the growth for the HVAC chillers market during the forecast period. Further, the emerging need for comfortable and safe indoor environment systems is likely to flourish the HVAC chillers market. The growing construction of industrial and commercial buildings such as hospitals, educational institutions, hotels, shopping malls, etc. are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the HVAC chillers market in the coming years.

Top Leaders in HVAC Chillers Market are Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC, Thermal Care, Inc., and Trane Technologies Company, LLC.

The HVAC Chillers Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints, and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term, and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts, and key developments of products/services from the past three years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on electric vehicle type, material type, shielding type, vehicle type, and heat application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall HVAC Chillers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East, and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The HVAC Chillers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trends and opportunities prevailing in the region.