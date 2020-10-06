Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market – Analysis By Product Type, By End User, By Region, By Country

The report covers an exhaustive overview of the entire market with highly accurate market numbers on the global Market. The market trends, current industry scenario, estimates and forecast are provided along with the base year market number as well as historical data. Market players, investors, stakeholders, and other market participants would have a leading edge in the market with the help of the analysis and market sizing provided in this study. The report offers a clear picture of the current scenario as well as the future scenario. Market dynamics which includes market drivers, market restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered in the report to provide a clear scenario of the market growth and opportunity. Regional analysis, key players in the market, segmentation, regional analysis, and market taxonomy have been also covered under the scope of the study.

The researchers of this report have been tracking this industry for the last 20 years and provide competitive analysis of the global market. The key players and emerging players in the market have been covered under the scope of the study along with their business overview, market share, business strategies, financials and recent developments. The factors influencing the business decisions is also part of the report along with the winning strategies and recommendations provided by Decisive Markets Insights

Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market was valued at USD 4907.2 Million in the year 2019. Escalating number of cases related to communicable diseases with growing prevalence of Influenza, Hepatitis supported by ever growing geriatric population and companies making huge investments in incorporating advanced technology in order to offer high quality, latest technology products to hospitals and healthcare units with growing transmission of coronavirus across the world anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Under the Product Type segment, Hand Protection Equipment are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to growing availability of different types of Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) primarily made for Doctors, Nurses and Healthcare workers. Also, manufacturers collaborating with hospitals and doctors to better understand their demand and meet their requirements with surging number of coronavirus patients will be pushing growth in the market for Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the near future.

Hospitals, followed by Ambulatory Surgical Centers attained substantial market share under End User segment, chiefly on the back of burgeoning demand for Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from hospitals and other healthcare institutes which are engaged in treating COVID-19 patients. Companies are also focusing on boosting their production capacity in order to meet the unprecedented demand for Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coupled with government partnering with manufacturers to provide Medical PPE Equipment to hospitals and healthcare institutes. These factors are expected to facilitate the market growth in the coming years.

Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity. Increasing number of coronavirus patients in United States supported by investment in expanding product portfolio by manufacturers to offer various types of Medical PPE to users will be accelerating the market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market By Value.

• The report analyses the Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market By Product Type (Protective Clothing, Head-Face-Eye Protection, Protective Footwear, Respiratory Protection, Hand Protection, Others).

• The report further assesses the Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, Others).

• The Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations and Role of Manufacturers during COVID Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include Cantel Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, 3M, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Stryker Corporation.

• The report presents the analysis of Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Manufacturers

• Medical Equipment Suppliers

• Hospitals, Clinics, Healthcare Units

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

