Smart Buildings Market: Analysis By Building Type (Residential, Commercial), By Application, By Region, By Country

The Global Smart Buildings Market was valued at USD 43.8 billion in the year 2019. The smart building market is characterized by the presence of many large players. The market is mainly driven by the addition of modern technologies and customizations to attract end-users. Companies are concentrating largely on offering innovative products and solutions that can optimize energy consumption and serve a high degree of automation in buildings, which is propelling the market value. Additionally, technological advances have a crucial role to play at the design and construction phase for new buildings, as well as in retrofitting existing stock, which will propel the market growth.

Moreover, the demand for intelligent building is on an increase since the past few years due to constant increase in awareness about energy conservation throughout the world. The adoption of green building and ecofriendly infrastructure has led to the construction of smart and energy efficient buildings, which regulates the energy usage and effectively manages the energy consumption in building across all the sectors.

The automated systems in smart buildings allow facility managers to reduce energy expenses, create more comfortable environments and quickly address errors when they occur. The data generated by IoT sensors provide real-time information for quick reactions. They also register long-term trends that may be addressed through new technology or adapted business processes.

Americas region holds the major Smart Buildings market share of around 49.06% in 2019. The region has witnessed the emergence of latest smart building solutions that leverage new technologies, such as IoT, big data, cloud computing, data analytics, deep learning, and artificial intelligence.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Smart Buildings Market by building type (Residential, Commercial, Others)

• The report assesses the Smart Buildings market by Application (Building Energy Management, Infrastructure Management, Network & Communication, Intelligent Security System).

• The Global Smart Buildings Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, building type, and application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Johnsons Controls, BuildingIQ, Inc., Trane Technologies, United Technologies Corp., Cisco Systems, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Azbil Corporation, IBM, Legrand.

• The report presents the analysis of Smart Buildings market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Smart Buildings Vendors

• IoT Players

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

