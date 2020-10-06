Oilfield Specialty Chemical Market – By Chemical Type, By End User Type

The report covers an exhaustive overview of the entire market with highly accurate market numbers on the global Market. The market trends, current industry scenario, estimates and forecast are provided along with the base year market number as well as historical data. Market players, investors, stakeholders, and other market participants would have a leading edge in the market with the help of the analysis and market sizing provided in this study. The report offers a clear picture of the current scenario as well as the future scenario. Market dynamics which includes market drivers, market restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered in the report to provide a clear scenario of the market growth and opportunity. Regional analysis, key players in the market, segmentation, regional analysis, and market taxonomy have been also covered under the scope of the study.

The researchers of this report have been tracking this industry for the last 20 years and provide competitive analysis of the global market. The key players and emerging players in the market have been covered under the scope of the study along with their business overview, market share, business strategies, financials and recent developments. The factors influencing the business decisions is also part of the report along with the winning strategies and recommendations provided by Decisive Markets Insights.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market. A January 2018 edition, the report has been segmented on the basis of type of chemicals -Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants and By End User Types – Drilling fluid, Well stimulation, Production chemicals, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery. The report analyses the market of regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA and countries United States, Canada, Norway, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, India and Indonesia.

Specialty oilfield market is likely to witness substantial growth over the forecasted period owing to increasing application in cementing, drilling, production and well stimulation. Increasing crude oil production coupled with growing demand from enhanced oil recovery application is anticipated to augment specialty oilfield chemicals market growth. In addition, increasing deep drilling and ultra-deep drilling activities for oil and gas have been driving the market over the past few years and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Oilfield Specialty Chemical Market – By Chemical Type, By End User Type (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022 – By Chemical Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction Reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants), By End User Type (Drilling Fluid, Well stimulation, Production Chemicals, Cementing, EOR)”, global market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.8% during 2017 – 2022, primarily driven by shale oil production and deep drilling exploration in North America. The North America region is the biggest market in the current period and is expected to lead in forecast period as well. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising production and exploration activities in emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia. The market for specialty oilfield chemicals in APAC is driven by rise in production and development of crude oil wells on the back of increasing investment in Upstream and Exploration segment.

Scope of the Report

Global Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012 – 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market

• By Chemical Type – Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants

• By End User Type – Drilling fluid, Well stimulation, Production chemicals, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Actual Period: 2012- 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market

• By Chemical Type – Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants

• By End User Type – Drilling fluid, Well stimulation, Production chemicals, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Norway, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Rest of Asia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA (Actual Period: 2012- 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market

• By Chemical Type – Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants

• By End User Type – Drilling fluid, Well stimulation, Production chemicals, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Product Benchmarking

• Company Analysis – BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, AkzoNobel NV, Solvay S.A., Clariant, Kemira OYJ, Albemarle Corporation, Stepan Company, ECOLAB

Reasons to Purchase the Report –

The market analysis offers extensive qualitative insights on regions demonstrating favourable growth and insights on niche segments.

The market analysis offers market share, demand, and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global market.

A comprehensive analysis gathers vital information on factors that will drive or inhibit the growth of the market.

An extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by monitoring the top competitors by following the key product positioning within the market framework.

The market study offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of future estimations and current trends and help in evaluating the present market opportunities.

