DevOps Market Customized Research Report 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “DevOps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global DevOps market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2019. DevOps is a portmanteau of development and operations, which includes a set of practices for automating processes between software development and information technology (IT). It involves a vast number of cross-functional teams, such as suppliers, partners, developers, business analysts, QA practitioners, security specialists, operations personnel, line-of-business owners, and enterprise and software architects. It promotes better communication, increases the potential to solve critical issues quickly, and helps to deliver applications and services at a high velocity. Moreover, DevOps is secure, cost-efficient and improves the overall quality of the application development process.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/devops-market/requestsample

Global DevOps Market Trends:

DevOps helps in addressing a variety of inefficiencies faced during the software development lifecycle. Moreover, as it is practical, more accurate, incurs low maintenance expenditure and assists in reducing coding errors, numerous organizations are shifting toward automated software development. Apart from this, the growing popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is also propelling the market growth. AI and ML aid in processing significant amounts of information and performing tedious tasks, thereby enabling the IT staff to do more targeted work and anticipate problems and suggest solutions. Furthermore, with the increasing penetration of the Internet-of-Things (IoT), DevOps has gained immense traction worldwide on account of the co-dependence of the hardware and the embedded software that runs on it. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Type:

Based on the type, DevOps solutions represent the most preferred product, followed by services: –

Market Breakup by Deployment Model:

Public

Private

Hybrid Clouds.

Public cloud currently accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Size:

Large

Medium-Sized

Small-Sized Enterprises

Market Breakup by Tool:

Development

Testing

Operation Tools

Market Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector

Others

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, North America represents the largest market. Other segments include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being:

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

CA Technologies

Google LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell EMC (Dell, Inc.)

VersionOne Inc.

Micro Focus International

Puppet Labs Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

GitLab Inc.

Chef Software Inc.

Docker Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2ZpDxmC

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Single User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1546&method=1

Corporate User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1546&method=3

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800