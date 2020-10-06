Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market: Analysis By Therapeutic Application, By Product Type, By Region, By Country

The report covers an exhaustive overview of the entire market with highly accurate market numbers on the global Market. The market trends, current industry scenario, estimates and forecast are provided along with the base year market number as well as historical data. Market players, investors, stakeholders, and other market participants would have a leading edge in the market with the help of the analysis and market sizing provided in this study. The report offers a clear picture of the current scenario as well as the future scenario. Market dynamics which includes market drivers, market restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered in the report to provide a clear scenario of the market growth and opportunity. Regional analysis, key players in the market, segmentation, regional analysis, and market taxonomy have been also covered under the scope of the study.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global I.V. Iron Drugs Market by Therapeutic Application (Nephrology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others), By Product Type (Ferric carboxymaltose, Iron Sucrose, Iron Dextran and Others) for the regions (North America, Europe, Asia—Pacific and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa).

Over the recent years, the global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drug industry has been driven by the rising high prevalence of Iron Deficiency with unfulfilled need, rising awareness, growing prevalence of diseases leading to severe Iron Deficiency and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies. Globally, the growth in IV Iron drug market is driven by growing middle class population group demanding better drugs to improve lifestyle.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market: Analysis By Therapeutic Application (Nephrology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others), By Product Type (Ferric Carboxymaltose, Iron Sucrose, Iron Dextran, Others) – By Region, By Country (2017-2022)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.19% by value during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increase in healthcare spending and rising prevalence of diseases with Iron deficiency, emerging second & third generation IV Iron drugs and growing middle class income group coupled with rising health consciousness.

Among the therapeutic application type, nephrology accounts for the major market share and anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large population suffering with Iron Deficiency and unfulfilled need, improving access to healthcare, changing lifestyle and expanding middle class income group.

The report titled, “Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market: Analysis By Therapeutic Application (Nephrology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others), By Product Type (Ferric Carboxymaltose, Iron Sucrose, Iron Dextran, Others) – By Region, By Country (2017-2022)” has covered and analysed the potential of IV Iron Drug Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global IV Iron Drug market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Global IV Iron Drug Market, By Value

• By Therapeutic Application (Nephrology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others); By Value

• By Product Type (Ferric carboxymaltose, Iron Sucrose, Iron Dextran and Others), By Value

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• By Therapeutic Application (Nephrology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others); By Value

• By Product Type (Ferric carboxymaltose, Iron Sucrose, Iron Dextran and Others), By Value

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Brazil and South Africa (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• By Therapeutic Application (Nephrology, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others); By Value

• By Product Type (Ferric carboxymaltose, Iron Sucrose, Iron Dextran and Others), By Value

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Policy and Regulation

• Company Analysis – Galenica; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc; PHARMACOSMOS A/S; Allergan PLC; DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED; NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD and Sanofi

