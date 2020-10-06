Laboratory Centrifuge Market Customized Research Report 2020-2025
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global laboratory centrifuge market size reached a strong growth in 2019. A laboratory centrifuge is a motor-driven device that is used for separating gases and liquids by spinning at high speeds. The device relies on the centrifugal force for pushing heavier materials to the outside of the vessel. It is widely used for preparing the specimen, developing molecules in drug discovery and the analysis of foreign particles. Other than this, it is also used for separating DNA, RNA, blood sample and cell culture.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, GTCR LLC, HERMLE Labortechnik, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Kubota Corporation, NuAire, QIAGEN N.V., Sanofi Pasteur, Sartorius, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.
Molecular diagnostics are extensively utilized in the healthcare industry for collecting particles from the blood and other fluids of the patient. This, in turn, is escalating the demand for laboratory centrifuge across the globe. Apart from this, prominent manufacturers are offering customized centrifuges based on the requirement. They are also introducing centrifuge systems that are pre-fitted with microprocessors and provide indications and assistance to users. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) and increasing investments in the healthcare sector, are expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of 3.5% during 2020-2025.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Equipment
- Multipurpose Centrifuges
- Microcentrifuges
- Ultracentrifuges
- Minicentrifuges
- Others
- Accessories
- Rotors
- Tubes
- Centrifuge Bottles
- Buckets
- Plates
- Others
Market Breakup by Model Type:
- Benchtop Centrifuges
- Floor-Standing Centrifuges
Market Breakup by Rotor Design:
- Fixed-Angle Rotors
- Swinging-Bucket Rotors
- Vertical Rotors
- Others
Market Breakup by Intended Use:
- General Purpose Centrifuges
- Clinical Centrifuges
- Preclinical Centrifuges
Market Breakup by Application:
- Diagnostics
- Microbiology
- Cellomics
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Blood Component Separation
- Others
Market Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Academic and Research Institutions
