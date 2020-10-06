Metal Packaging Market Customized Research Report 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metal Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global metal packaging market size reached US$ 108.3 Billion in 2019. Metals are solid materials that are ductile, malleable and offer excellent electrical and thermal conductivity. They are also lightweight and unbreakable, owing to which they act as a versatile and sustainable packaging solution. In the food and beverage (F&B) industry, for instance, they safeguard the products from pathogens, thereby extending their shelf-life and retaining the taste, as well as the nutritional value. Currently, metal packaging is gaining traction around the world due to its minimal impact on the environment as compared to other packaging alternatives.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-packaging-market/requestsample

Global Metal Packaging Market Trends:

On account of hectic lifestyles, growing population and inflating income levels, the demand for packaged food products is escalating across the globe. This, in confluence with the burgeoning F&B sector, is strengthening the metal packaging market growth. Besides this, metals are utilized in the packaging of healthcare products in the form of trays, sterilizers, ointment tubes and tablet wrappers. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing the advent of resealable cans that are integrated with a flat opening mechanism, which is made using plastic. These cans can be effortlessly opened and closed with a simple rotating movement. Apart from this, owing to the increasing environmental concerns among individuals, there is a rise in the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging alternatives, which is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 128.6 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Cans

Drums

Metal Caps and Closures

Bulk Containers

Others

Cans currently exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Material:

Steel

Aluminum

Others

At present, aluminum accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Application:

Beverages

Food

Healthcare

Personal Care Products

Industrial

Other packaging

Amongst these, beverages hold the largest market share.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, North America (the United States and Canada) enjoys the leading position in the market. Other major markets include Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being:

Alcoa Corporation

Amcor Plc

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

Silgan Holdings Incorporated

Greif Incorporated

Ardagh Group S.A.

Can-Pack S.A.

Tubex Holding GmbH

BWAY Corporation

CPMC Holdings Limited

Rexam Plc

Ton YI Industrial Corporation

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2X66zGi

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Single User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2087&method=1

Corporate User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2087&method=3

Other Report:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indian-fertilizer-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2020-10-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indian-pesticides-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2020-10-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indian-poultry-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2020-10-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indian-warehouse-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2020-10-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-thermostat-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2020-10-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gcc-luxury-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2020-10-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gcc-cat-food-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2020-10-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-saccharin-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2020-10-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/east-africa-cement-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-industry-trends-and-research-report-2020-10-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/exterior-sheathing-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2020-10-05

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800