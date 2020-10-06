Latest Report focusing on Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market 2019-2027| Top Companies involved with types and Applications | Infineon Technologies AG, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson, Xilinx, Inc.

The Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

5G chipset market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 321.9 Mn in 2019 to US$ 8,674.0 Mn by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 44.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Most of the growth is projected in the emerging regions, where smartphones account for approximately 70% of the total handset shipments. Further, growth in the smartphone demand has also been driven by a variety of affordable and flexible data plans that are being offered by mobile operators. Smartphone has become prominently in-demand for social networking, gaming, music, email, and web browsing, among other functionalities. It is anticipated that the 5G connectivity would further drive innovations and would increase consumer demand by offering enhanced connectivity. This is expected to proliferate the market for 5G chipset.

The network providers and chip manufacturers are seeking forward to conduct test trials for the broad spectrum of bands. With the higher frequency of the band, the internet connection would be higher. Continuous advents made in IoT has led to increasing its adoption in the enterprise application such as healthcare, manufacturing, and many more. The sub-6 GHz segment led the 5G chipset market in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for ASIA PACIFIC 5G CHIPSET MARKET in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC 5G CHIPSET MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Operation Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz



By Product

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment



By End-User

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Public Safety & Surveillance



By Country

Australia

South Korea

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC



5G Chipset Market – Companies Mentioned

Broadcom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mediatek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.

