Tissue And Organ Transplantation Services Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2017 – 2025

Rising incidence and prevalence of Chronic diseases often lead to cataclysmic damage to tissue and organs. Organ and tissue failure is usually irreparable and prompts lifetime reliance on leads on medicines. In such serious conditions, transplants remain the backbone for a rebuilding of healthy life. All around, there has been a surge in tissue transplant with progress in medical biotechnology. Tissue and organ transplantation services market shows high demand mainly from developed countries. A Large population of the world faces the high prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, renal diseases and Alzheimer’s disease, etc. which could be the reason for organ and tissue failure. According to WHO, globally, over millions, new cases and few million cancer-related deaths were recorded in 2012. Thus, a large target population base exists for companies in the global tissue and organ transplantation services market.

Tissue and Organ Transplantation Services Market: Drivers and Restraint

Due to Increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic disease and high transplantation survival success rate offers high demand of tissue and organ transplantation services. Organ and tissue procurement and its preservation are the major drivers which boost the tissue and organ transplantation services market. However, limited organ supply, high-cost services hamper Tissue and Organ Transplantation Services Market.

Tissue and Organ Transplantation Services Market: Segmentation

The global market for tissue and organ transplantation services segmented by transplant type, service provider, and geography:

Segmented by Transplant Type Organ Heart Kidney Liver Lungs Pancreas Tissue Cornea Heart valve Skin grafts Vascular graft Bone marrow Bone graft



Segmented by Service Provider Hospitals Blood Bank Stem cell Bank Organ bank Others



Segmented by geography North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa



Tissue and Organ Transplantation Services Market: Overview

Tissue and organ transplantation services market encouraged by improvement and advancement in the surgical procedure, improving healthcare infrastructure, awareness regarding organ donation at the worldwide platform, etc. Tissue and Organ Transplantation Services Market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period because of its high success rate and widely adopted trends.

Based on transplant type, global tissue and organ transplantation services market segmented such are Organ and tissue type. Organ type segment further categorized into Heart, Kidney, Liver, Lungs, and Pancreas while tissue type segment categorized into Cornea, Heart valve, skin grafts, Vascular graft, Bone marrow and Bone graft.

Based on End-user, tissue and organ transplantation services market can be segmented into this area, i.e., hospitals

Tissue and Organ Transplantation Services Market: Region-wise Outlook

By region, Global Tissue and Organ Transplantation Services Market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominates the tissue and organ transplantation services market followed by North America and will continue to dominate the global tissue and organ transplantation services market. Asia Pacific is an emerging market in forecasted period.

Tissue and Organ Transplantation Services Market: Key Market Participants

The key market players in the global tissue and organ transplantation services market include NHS Blood and Transplant, Tissue Services, U.K., LifeCell Corporation, Mid-America Transplant Services, Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Acelity L.P. Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Exactech Inc., Folio Biosciences, LLC Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

