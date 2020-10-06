Fish Meal Alternative Market Future Growth and Trends Analysis Research Report 2020-2027 | Al Dahra ACX, Alltech, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Calysta

Sameer Joshi

Fish meal alternative is an insect-based, plant, and algae feed which has a similar nutritional profile as compared to a fish meal and is increasingly used for poultry, aquaculture, and swine feed. The main benefit or attribute of the fish meal alternative is that it replicates the nutritional constituent of the conventional fish meal without compromising on the added benefit it provides to the animal health. Fish meal alternative is generally produced from plant sources, and also a small share is produced from non- plant sources. Many businesses to shield themselves from risk exposure are switching to fish meal alternatives.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Al Dahra ACX Alltech Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. Calysta Inc. Cargill Incorporated Entofood Lallemand S.A.S. Midwest Ag Enterprises Nutreco N.V The Archer Daniels Midland Company

What is the Dynamics of Fish Meal Alternative Market?

The soft drinks and ice market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as increasing young population demanding for softdrinks in developing countries coupled with increasing disposable income among consumers. Moreover, increasing processed food and beverage demand provides huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, relatively low price points and margins in the industry as compared to other consumer goods is projected to hamper the overall growth of the soft drinks and ice market.

What is the SCOPE of Fish Meal Alternative Market?

The “Global Fish Meal Alternative Market Analysis to 2027?” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fish meal alternative market with detailed market segmentation by origin, source, application and geography. The global fish meal alternative market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fish meal alternative market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global fish meal alternative market is segmented on the basis of origin, product type and application. On the basis of origin the market is segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of source the market is segmented into plant, animal and micro-organisms. On the basis of application it can be segmented into animal feed, fertilizers and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Workplace Stress Management Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting fish meal alternative market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting fish meal alternative market in these regions.

